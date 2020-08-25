ShineWater Introduces Two New Flavors

Prepare to be “transported” away with every sip of ShineWater, as the company unveils its newest and exciting flavor lineup. Feet in the sand, ocean breeze, and palm trees await you with every drop of the NEW Coconut Lime. This bold, tart, yet smooth flavor whisks you away to your very own tropical paradise. Then, jump right over to a U-Pick berry patch with the ripe, sweet mix of luscious and vibrant summer berries with the NEW Mixed Berry Açai!

Keeping in line with the other flavors, Coconut Lime and Mixed Berry Acai are made with all-natural ingredients, ZERO SUGAR, a daily serving of Vitamin D, electrolytes, and are sweetened with natural fruit extracts and Stevia. Highly anticipated and created using fan-base input and tastings, both delicious flavor combinations take you on a sensory journey to delicious memories.

“We are constantly pushing boundaries to bring the best flavors to our customers”, said Matthew Meehan, co-owner. “After tremendous growth in 2020 and the company’s expansion exceeding goals, we saw the need to also expand our flavor line-up to meet the demand from our incredible fans. With just ONE sip of our 2 newest flavors, you’ll see what all the fuss is about. We loved working with our fans’ feedback and great combination ideas to create these amazing NEW flavors… INCREDIBLE flavors and incredible health benefits is our ShineWater mantra”

Vitamin D deficiency is a common problem amongst both adults and children in the US and ShineWater has been the first brand to lead the way in addressing this problem while creating an incredibly flavorful hydration brand. Internal research has shown that consumers are looking for products that contain a 100% daily dose of vitamin D, but they aren’t willing to sacrifice taste for a watered town or medicinal tasting brand. Once consumers get a taste of these wonderful flavor fusions they are hooked and are coming back for more.

Continuing with their trend of aggressive and rapid expansion, ShineWater is poised to launch 7 Midwest states in the next 60 days bringing Sunshine in a Bottle to the millions and millions of people residing there.

“ShineWater strives to bring you the best flavors imaginable and these two additions to our lineup are just that.” said Larry Long, Chief Operating Officer. “Our customers have been asking for more varieties of ShineWater and we’ve heard you loud and clear. Coconut Lime and Mixed Berry Acai are finally here!”

ShineWater’s team is ambitiously working toward product coverage nationwide. Interested in selling or distributing ShineWater? Call the team at 989-891-6513 or email ShineOn@shinewater.com.

For More Information:

https://www.shinewater.com/