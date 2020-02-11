So Good So You Launches BtrBtl and Mind Tonics

MINNEAPOLIS– Functional beverage brand and wellness shot category leader, So Good So You, will introduce an innovative industry-first sustainable initiative at Expo West. (Booth N1738 / Fresh Ideas Booth F131).

Rita Katona and Eric Hall founded the brand when they realized they could do more good for Body and Planet by creating a community vs. trying to make an impact individually. So Good So You’s manufacturing facility has always been run by 100% renewable energy, and with their latest announcement, the brand takes their sustainable commitment to the next level:

BtrBtl™ – NEW at Expo West

So Good So You’s new BtrBtl packaging will include a first-ever and exclusive to the brand special additive that allows the bottles to break down into the Earth after 5 years, as opposed to regular plastic that takes about 700 years.

The additive used in the new biodegradable bottles allows for plastic or PLA to be converted into soil, water and gas within landfills through a natural microbial process.

With around 85% of U.S. plastic ending up in landfills, So Good So You is making a positive environmental change through their nutritious plant-based beverages by sourcing the best end-of-life, ecologically friendly packaging within current waste systems.

Mind Tonics – NEW at Expo West

According to the American Heart Association, the brain starts to show signs of cognitive decline as we enter our 20’s. With this finding, So Good So You decided to launch functional Mind Tonics, which are cold brewed teas + cold pressed juices made with a proprietary cognitive support blend.

Available in (3) different functions and (6) different flavors, the drinks come in Calm (Berry Lemongrass and Tropical White), Focus (Chamomile Peach and Cherry Blossom) and Protect (Hibiscus Pomegranate and Passionfruit Ginger) varieties.

The new mind tonics cater to those dealing with anxiety, feeling overwhelmed, lacking productivity, having difficulty focusing, and memory loss.

All of So Good So You’s products are crammed with functional plant-based goodness and packed with vitamins and minerals that are fully derived from their fruit and vegetable ingredients. This means no additives, preservatives, artificial flavors or concentrates. There is nothing artificial, ever.

About So Good So You

So Good So You was founded on the core concept that the products we buy and use are a direct connection to a larger community and purpose. Their mission and values extend far beyond their delicious and functional plant-based beverages: they’re a community of passionate humans driven to make a difference, and believe that collectively, we can make a positive impact on our body and planet.

The brand crafts their functional juices in their 100% renewable energy-powered manufacturing facility, located alongside their headquarters in Minneapolis, MN. They use only organic, non-GMO, real ingredient. Each bottle is packed with vitamins and minerals that are fully derived from their fruit and vegetable ingredients, made to help with everyday functions such as Energy, Sleep, Digestion and more. Packed with over 1 Billion Probiotic CFUs to support digestive and immune health, So Good So You’s juice shots are 100% vegan, certified organic and are non-GMO verified. They utilize a cold-pressed High Pressure Processing (HPP) method to kill bacteria and lock in nutrients.

For More Information

sogoodsoyou.com/