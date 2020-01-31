Super Bowl Ad Roundup: Stars Power Coke and MTN DEW; Hint Debuts

Digital marketing and social media influence campaigns may be part of the new language of advertising, but still nothing quite beats the chance to grab the attention of 100 million-plus viewers for at least 30 seconds or so. Ahead of Super Bowl LIV in Miami this weekend, here’s a quick look at some of the beverage brands hoping to make a splash on Sunday.

Coca-Cola

Just in time for awards season, Coca-Cola has recruited acclaimed filmmaker Martin Scorsese — a Best Director nominee at this year’s Academy Awards for “The Irishman” — to make the pitch for Coca-Cola Energy, which arrived on U.S. store shelves this month. The ad features Scorsese at a party waiting for Jonah Hill (a cast member in the director’s “The Wolf of Wall Street”) to arrive — with the help of a Coke Energy boost, naturally.

MTN DEW

Coca-Cola isn’t the only brand bringing Hollywood star power to its Super Bowl ad. In a homage to the horror classic “The Shining,” Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”) channels his inner Jack Nicholson to aggressively “suggest” Tracee Ellis Ross (ABC’s “Black-ish”) try new MTN DEW Zero Sugar.

Pepsi

Turning to The Rolling Stones’ “Paint It Black” for inspiration, Pepsi’s ad features Missy Elliott and H.E.R. showcasing Pepsi Zero Sugar’s new matte black cans.

Hint

Hint is set to make its Super Bowl commercial debut with a 30-second spot in which contestants in a pie eating contest perform a taste test of sorts between Hint flavored water and real berries.

Soda Stream

Imagining a future beyond plastic waste, Soda Stream’s 30-second Super Bowl commercial (its first since 2014) features Bill “The Science Guy” Nye and Alyssa Carson, the youngest astronaut currently in training for the first manned mission to Mars.