Tea of a Kind Launches New Yerba Mate Flavors and Expands Distribution Footprint

TEMPE, Ariz.– Vessl, Inc. has announced the introduction of three new flavors of its ready-to-drink bottled tea brand Tea of a Kind™ including Mango Yerba Mate, Prickly Pear Yerba Mate, and Blackberry Basil Yerba Mate. In conjunction with this line extension, Tea of a Kind™ has expanded its distribution footprint into Canada and added nine new states in the U.S.

Tea of a Kind™ features the patented Vessl™ closure and delivery device, which allows its all-natural ingredients to stay fresh without the use of artificial preservatives. “The Vessl Closure allows consumers to enjoy the fresh and flavorful tea and Yerba Mate while preserving their valuable vitamins and antioxidant properties,” noted Jeff Somers, Director of Sales for Tea of a Kind™ “These new flavors are packed with flavor and incredibly refreshing. We are excited they will be available in more retail stores across the U.S. and now in Canada too.”

Tea of a Kind™added distribution in Kansas, Missouri, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia, Arkansas, Kentucky, Indiana, and Mississippi, in select stores including QuikTrip, Mapco, FiveStar, Oasis Chevrons and Stinkers convenience stores. In Canada, Tea of Kind™ is available in London Drugs, Farm Boy and Hudson News locations.

About Vessl, Inc.

Vessl, Inc. (www.vesslinc.com) is a privately-owned company based in Tempe, Arizona, dedicated to eliminating the disposable bottle paradigm and re-defining eCommerce. Vessl™ owns the worldwide, exclusive rights to the patented Vessl™ closure and delivery device that allows the delivery of fresh ingredients without the need for artificial preservatives and protects against degradation. Vessl™ sells its Vessl™ closure for various proprietary and third-party applications around the world, including its own Tea of a Kind (www.drinkteaofakind.com), as well as its subsidiary Virdi, LLC’s Kalvara brand (www.kalvara.com), and other alcohol and non-alcohol beverages, cosmetics, and household cleaner brands. Contact Daniel Montoya, Chief Operations Officer, at (949) 678-7338 or

