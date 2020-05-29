Tower Beverage USA Donates Soft Drinks to FDNY and EMS

NEW YORK— Often the worst situations bring out the best in people. As with 9/11, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought together millions of New Yorkers and Americans in support of one another and of first responders who dutifully report for work daily in the face of great personal risk. NYC beverage company Tower Beverage USA, whose core mission is to support first responders and military veterans through routes for sale at Distributorship.com, continues to support the men and women who risk their lives for others on a daily basis. On May 12th, Tower Beverage USA donated a full truckload of their craft sodas and sparkling waters to the FDNY Foundation. The donation comes just in time for the kickoff of the 46th annual EMS Week, May 17-23, 2020, which was first authorized by President Gerald Ford in 1974 to celebrate EMS practitioners and the important work they do in our nation’s communities.

According to the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT) website, “EMS Week brings together local communities and medical personnel to honor the dedication of those who provide the day-to-day lifesaving services of medicine’s ‘front line.’ Whether celebrated with a company cookout or a catered lunch; an open house, an awards ceremony or even quiet reflection about what it means to be an EMS practitioner, EMS Week is the perfect time to recognize EMS and all that its practitioners do for our nation.”

Tower Beverage USA’s CEO Bill Richards, a former set dresser for the Motion Picture Industry’s IATSE local 52, says, “Donating our beverages to the FDNY Foundation was the least we could do to say ‘thank you’ for all they do. They risk their lives enough even without a life-threatening pandemic surrounding us.”

The Theatrical Teamsters Local 817 provided the transportation and delivery of the 1 full truckload of Tower Beverages to the FDNY Training Academy in Fort Totten to be distributed to all EMS stations and firehouses. Michael Devereaux, a representative for Local 817, says about the donation, “We were thrilled when Bill Richards asked us if we could help him give back to our city’s front line workers. Many of our members had reached out looking for a way to volunteer their time, and this was the perfect opportunity. Local 817 is so grateful for what the FDNY does for our city, not only during this pandemic, but every day of the year. We hope that these beverages will serve as a thank you to our city’s Firefighters and EMS workers. They are out there fighting COVID-19 for us, so we were happy to do this for them.”

The FDNY Foundation is the official non-profit organization of the New York City Fire Department. Public support directly assists the men and women of the FDNY to better protect New York through a number of key initiatives when they are making New York City safer. To learn more please visit www.fdnyfoundation.org

About Tower Beverages USA

In January 2020, Tower Beverage USA announced the national launch of Tower Beverage, offering Routes for Sale at Distributorship.com for its flavored Sparkling Waters and Craft Sodas. The beverages are made with natural flavors packaged in slim 12 oz cans. Each can is labeled with an illustration of the Freedom Tower, which is the current address of Tower Beverage USA’s corporate headquarters. The Freedom Tower was built on the location of the fallen Twin Towers in downtown NYC.

Richards created the company with the vision of supporting our country’s everyday heroes — first responders, military veterans, service men and women who put their lives at risk for the purpose of saving others. Named after the Freedom Tower where the company is based, Tower Beverages donates 10%+ of all proceeds from sales in local markets directly to organizations within those local markets that support fallen heroes, first responders, veterans, and their families and children throughout the US. Last December, TB donated $5,000 to the Bob Woodruff Foundation, who supports impacted military veterans and their families.

Each product comes in six refreshing fruit flavors: Sparkling Waters in blackberry, raspberry, strawberry, watermelon, lime and cranberry; Craft Sodas in berry, ginger, cherry/lime, lemon, orange and pear.

Tower Beverage USA sodas and waters are making their way into c-stores, supermarkets and small mom & pop operations throughout the greater New York City area and throughout the USA. Tower Beverage USA’s Distributors offer the first 12 cases to independents for FREE to start selling.

About Bill Richards, CEO and Founder of Tower Beverages USA

Since 1998, Bill has been a proven leader and entrepreneur guiding large and small manufacturing companies into expanded markets through route development and sales. As the authority in search engine optimization for Distributorship.com, Bill continues to expose new products to large DSD distributor networks nationally.

Coupled with an eye for branding, Bill leads DSD distributors to realize their revenue potential by offering products. Currently Bill is focused on the multi-billion dollar beverage industry, having “Tower Beverage USA” poised as the next household name in soft drinks. Tower Beverage USA is offering individuals, veterans and first responders prime market areas of responsibility to help promote the product direct to consumers within their markets and earn commissions. Learn more at Distributorship.com.

About Rick Martinez, Brand Ambassador for Tower Beverages USA

Martinez has dedicated his entire life to the service of others, from the military to law enforcement. As a NYC Police Officer, he served as a member of the elite Emergency Service Unit. During 9/11, his unit suffered 14 losses, fourteen friends that he will never forget. He was also on the security detail that escorted Bob Woodruff (Bob Woodruff Foundation) from Teterboro Airport to a NYC hospital after returning from overseas with a serious brain injury. Today, Martinez is a national Security Administrator for CVS Health Corporate Security.