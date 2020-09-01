UPSY Announces Official Brand Launch of Premium Organic CBD Products

CRANSTON, R.I.— Wellness brand UPSY announces the official launch of its brand, including a line of premium, organic CBD products made from USA-grown hemp. Also known as cannabidiol, CBD is often thought of as a cure-all or remedy. UPSY is taking a new approach: offering science-based products for everyday use—with effects that compound over time. The brand aims to educate consumers and provide products that serve as a daily sidekick for a range of targeted needs. UPSY believes in the power of CBD to help people feel better so they can in turn, help others.

CBD has risen to popularity in recent years for its all-natural, non-psychoactive wellness properties. The CBD boom has, however, led to inaccuracies and misinformation (and even products that contain notable amounts of THC). UPSY is committed to providing trustworthy products, high-quality ingredients, and educational materials so consumers can make informed decisions about their wellness routines.

“We’re excited to introduce UPSY Wellness at a time when consumers crave consistency and transparency,” said Alex Guarino, Founder and President of UPSY. “Our brand is built on the power of an everyday routine—and our goal is to help people feel better by leveraging honest, quality CBD products.”

UPSY is launching with a curated selection of product types: beverage blends, CBD tinctures, and topical roll-ons. The products are designed to work together or independently, depending on the user’s needs. Introduced at launch are three product categories (with a fourth on the way). These include:

Align: Designed to support homeostasis, balance mood, and ease stress and anxiety. Available in convenient, on-the-go CBD Beverage Blends naturally flavored using real lemons and CBD Tinctures in 500mg, 1000mg and 1500mg strengths.

Lift: Designed to improve focus and for boosting physical and mental stimulation. Available in convenient, on-the-go CBD Beverage Blends naturally flavored using real lemons and a combination of caffeine and theanine to give you a boost of energy without the crash or jitters from coffee or energy drinks.

Soothe: Designed for relieving localized aches and pains caused by inflammation or sore muscles. Available in a topical CBD Roll-on with cooling menthol, essential oils and natural plant extracts.

Coming soon is Unwind, a collection aimed toward sleep and relaxation. All products are priced between $49-$147. UPSY customers can purchase products a la carte—or subscribe and save 25% on their favorites through an UPSY Membership.

All UPSY products are rigorously third-party tested at an FDA accredited laboratory to ensure their quality. Products are 100% organic and free from gluten, pesticides, fertilizers, herbicides, and GMOs. UPSY guarantees zero THC and zero high from its products—only the powerful benefits of CBD. Products are available direct-to-consumer on the UPSY website and ship anywhere in the United States.

About UPSY

Launched in 2020, UPSY isn't just another CBD brand. Its mission is simple: to help its customers become the best versions of themselves. UPSY offers science-based wellness products such as beverage blends, tinctures and topical roll-ons that easily fit into anyone's routine to improve overall quality of life. Made with honest, transparent, and organic ingredients, UPSY believes that when you create better days for yourself, you can create them for others.

