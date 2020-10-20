Volvic Creates “Thirsty For Action” Grant to Support Nature Protectors and Initiate A Global Community

Volvic, the unique, volcanic natural spring water that comes from a protected source, unveils a new grant and campaign designed to support local NGOs, social businesses and non-profit organizations working to protect nature. “Thirsty for Action” is a new step for the brand on its journey to fight for nature protection and to keep planet and people healthy and strong. This new initiative will give a platform to local nature protectors and foster a global community2 motivated to act and to support the grant winners and their projects on www.volvic.com/thirstyforaction.

Volvic benefits from a unique filtration system only protected nature can provide and so has made it its mission to help protect nature. The brand’s “Thirsty for Action” grant will support three local NGO’s, social businesses and non-profits organizations associations2who are thirsty to: protect and/or restore natural ecosystems, promote circularity (by eliminating unnecessary packaging to reduce waste and/or systems for collection of wastes and recycling), reduce or capture carbon emissions

A committee of passionate nature protectors has been formed to review all applications and select three NGOs, non-profit organizations and social businesses 2 which will receive grants of $11,700 USD (€10,000) each. Members of the committee include: Kilian Jornet, global outdoor athlete and climate advocate, whose foundation – the Kilian Jornet Foundation – works on the preservation of mountains and their environment; Peter Naumann Forester, Management CSR and Public Relations, Bergwaldprojekt; an expert for the German Commission of UNESCO; Nathan Gilbert, Executive Director, B Lab Europe; Christian Vanizette, Co-founder, Makesense; Eliza Yavchitz, Executive Director, Les Canaux; and Elizabeth Lazuttes, Head of Waters and Sustainability, Volvic Global.

In addition to awarding the $11,700 USD (€10,000) grant, Volvic will promote the work of the winning organizations across Volvic’s national media space for a full year to amplify their work and inspire people to support the organizations and their work as nature protectors.

“Volvic has always valued the strength it receives from nature, and our mission is to help keep both the planet and its people healthy and strong, and ensure that around the world natural ecosystems like Volvic’s are protected,” said Rita Pestana, Global Vice President, Volvic. “And while our achievements such as carbon neutral certification3 and B Corp certification4 make a difference and were part of the early steps on our journey, this new grant will help to collectively support change and continue to make positive impact on nature. This is only the beginning.”

Alongside this new initiative, Volvic is continuing to push boundaries with its ambitious sustainability commitment to 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate1 (rPET) packaging in Europe by 2025, which will begin to roll out on small formats in France and Belgium, on the full range in Switzerland and Germany by the end of 2020, and in the US by 2021. To achieve this goal within the next five years, Volvic is working to eliminate unnecessary packaging and increase recycled content in its materials.

In June 2020, Volvic achieved B Corp5 certification and was certified carbon neutral by The Carbon Trust4. To reach the carbon neutral milestone and reduce its own carbon footprint, Volvic has been continuously increasing the proportion of recycled materials in the bottles, switching to 100% renewable energy at the plain water bottling site in 2020, and promoting the use of low impact transport. In parallel, the brand is working with the climate solutions company South Pole to contribute to the support of the continued protection of two billion square meters of natural ecosystems in volcanic countries6. Aside from these more recent commitments, Volvic has prioritized the preservation and sustainability of its water reserves and has been committed to protect the area through the CEPIV for more than 15 years.

