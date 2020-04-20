WATCH: Jane Miller Discusses How to ‘Cautiously’ Prepare for Growth

Given rising consumer interest in better-for-you or natural products, for many fast-moving food and beverage startups, 2020 was set to be a banner year for sales growth. But the Covid-19 outbreak has forced many companies to reevaluate projections. While sales may spike now as consumers stock up and stay home, how could future downturns in the market impact brands — especially ones selling non-essential items?

Jane Miller, CEO of Lily’s Sweets, was planning for 25% to 30% growth this year but now finds the company in a place where “it’s so hard to tell” what the future may hold. In this video with NOSH editor Carol Ortenberg, Miller details how the company is planning for growth, but still operating with a conservative mindset in order to prepare for any potential slowdowns. Miller also details what lessons other emerging brands can implement at their own companies, including why she sees the role of CEO as being a “Super Bowl” coach at times.