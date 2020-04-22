WATCH: Jeremy Halpern Discusses Climate for Capital and Lending

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Even in the best of times, venture investors must balance their ambition against their fear when weighing up potential opportunities. But in the current economic climate, fear is running high, and the rolling impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic is already starting to reshape the market for lending and capital in potentially lasting ways.

No matter what side of the negotiating table you’re sitting on, the coronavirus has brought a host of critical new challenges and choices for both entrepreneurs and investors. In this interview with BevNET managing editor Martin Caballero, Jeremy Halpern, partner at Boston-based firm Nutter, offers his insights into the changing capital and lending environment, including thoughts on the pandemic’s effect on financing round sizes, how category strength will factor into deal structure, impact up and down the distribution chain and how the current crisis will shape the market long-term.