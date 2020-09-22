Wild Barn Coffee Set to Donate 100% of Profits to Help Wildfire Relief Fund

BOULDER, Colo.– With historic wildfires ravaging the western United States, Boulder, CO. based coffee company Wild Barn Coffee, led by co-founders Jenny Verrochi and Alyssa Evans, is dedicating 100% of their profits of Wild Barn Nitro Cold Brew Coffee on National Coffee Day, September 29, 2020 to the GlobalGiving.org California Wildfire Relief Fund.

With their 6-packs, 12-packs and cases all available online (www.wildbarncoffee.com), coffee lovers and adventurists from coast to coast can get a boost by helping raise awareness and funds for the urgent needs of first responders and the communities that they are protecting.

The GlobalGiving California Wildfire Relief Fund (https://www.globalgiving.org/projects/california-wildfire-relief-fund/) supports firefighters and provides emergency supplies like food, water, and medicine to people in need. The fund will remain open to provide long-term assistance. As the location and severity of the fires fluctuates, so will the response to ensure aid gets where it is most needed. All donations to this fund will exclusively support communities impacted by wildfires.

“Celebrating the great outdoors is in the DNA of our coffee,” notes Jenny Verrochi. “It was created for adventurists and those that spend time in the wilderness, so we knew that National Coffee Day should be one of giving and supporting our western neighbors. We hope that we can help by calling attention to this emergency by donating 100% of our profits on National Coffee Day, September 29, 2020 to this important fund.”

“We created Wild Barn Coffee to capture the spirit of the Rockies, but we know that the Rocky Mountain spirit exists everywhere that people celebrate the great outdoors,” adds Alyssa Evans. “This is our way of sounding the alarm to our cold brew coffee drinkers so that everyone can help with this historic battle.”

About Wild Barn Coffee

Imagined and developed by an adventure-seeking, female-duo whose passion for the great outdoors is matched only by their love for a great tasting cold brew coffee, Wild Barn Coffee was born with a dedicated mission to brew the highest quality coffee created to boost energy, promote overall well being and aid in post-fun activity. Of equal importance to taste, attitude and health, was that the beans must be produced using only forest-friendly methods of coffee production. A tall order for any coffee company to launch successfully, but one that was achieved by Jenny Verrochi and Alyssa Evans, co-dreamers and founders of Wild Barn Coffee. This Boulder-based coffee company discovered that their dream would become a reality by using a simple formula to achieve its goals and capture them in one ice-cold can that is sugar-free, dairy-free and needing just three simple ingredients: Organic Coffee. Organic Goji Berries. Organic Cacao Nibs.

Wild Barn Nitro Cold-Brew can be purchased both online at www.wildbarncoffee.com as well as in stores in Boulder, CO.

For more information about Wild Barn Coffee or to purchase Nitro Cold Brew, please visit: www.wildbarncoffee.com