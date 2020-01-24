Winter Fancy Food Show 2020 Gallery: New and Rebranded Products

The annual beverage trade show cycle kicked off earlier this week in San Francisco with Winter Fancy Food Show 2020, presented by the Specialty Food Association. In this gallery, we highlight some of the notable new and rebranded beverage products we saw at the show, including a new sparkling yuzu juice and the latest oat innovations from Califia Farms and Blue Bottle Coffee.

Elmhurst Elmhurst Elmhurst showcased a new blueberry flavor as the latest entry in its line of Milked Oats in single serve 11 oz. cartons.

Remedy Organics Remedy Organics Remedy Organics previewed a new keto line extension, featuring Cold Brew Coffee, Chocolate and Vanilla varieties. The line, which features between 210-240 calories per bottle, will roll out to stores later this year.

Riff Cold Brewed Riff Cold Brewed Riff Cold Brewed is expanding its cascara drink line Alter Ego with Blackberry and Guava Passionfruit flavors. The original flavor has also been reformulated to reduce bitterness.

Kimino Kimino Japanese sparkling juice maker Kimino announced new Ringo (fuji apple) and Mikan (mandarin) flavors. The brand is available in the U.S. in Whole Foods Market and Total Wine & More stores.

Blue Bottle Coffee Blue Bottle Coffee Along with opening new cafes, Blue Bottle Coffee continues to expand its range of organic ready-to-drink cold brews in 10.66 oz. cartons. This spring, the California-based roaster and retailer will launch Cafe Au Lait, made with cold brew coffee, milk and no added sugar. That will be followed in June by an oat milk-based version of its New Orleans-style cold brew.

REBBL REBBL Plant-based beverage maker REBBL showcased a new label design for its protein shake line and introduced sparkling prebiotic tonics in Forest Berry and Ginger Gold flavors.

Califia Farms Califia Farms Fresh off closing a $225 million investment round, Califia Farms used the Winter Fancy Food Show to showcase its expanding oat-based beverage platform, which now includes both its nitro-infused oat milk cold brews and a new three-SKU line of coffee creamers available in 25.4 oz. bottles in unsweetened, vanilla and hazelnut varieties.

Hint Hint Hint is launching Clementine as the newest flavor to its lineup of flavored still water.

Positive Beverage Co. Positive Beverage Co. Positive Beverage Company shared that it has changed its 12 oz. can packaging from a sleeve to a wrap.

Laird Superfood Laird Superfood Laird Superfood debuted its new creamer line, available in Original, Unsweetened and Vanilla varieties. The creamers are made with functional mushrooms including chaga, cordyceps, lion’s mane and maitake.

Sproud Sproud Swedish pea protein milk brand Sproud made its U.S. debut this week at the Winter Fancy Food Show. Available in three flavors in one liter cartons, Sproud will be distributed through a distribution and marketing partnership with Ethical Brands.

Moshi Moshi Having introduced a line of “calamansi-ades” last summer, Brooklyn Crafted has now launched another citrus-centric innovation with Moshi, a new sub-line of sparkling yuzu drinks in 12 oz. glass bottles.