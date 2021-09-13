10 New Whiskeys To Try This September

From double-decade old bourbon to a trilogy of “Pacts,” the spirit industry saw a wide array of limited-batch whiskey innovations this month. Check out the gallery for the latest releases from Glenfiddich, WhistlePig, Luxco and more.

Glenfiddich

Scotch whisky maker Glenfiddich expanded its Grand Series this month with the debut of Grande Couronne. The expression was aged for 26 years in American and European oak casks and has sweet toasted oak flavors and the aromas of café crème, brown sugar and soft spice. Grande Couronne is available at select retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $600.

Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey

Colorado-based distillery Stranahan’s introduced its single malt Caribbean Rum Cask expression. The whiskey is aged in Caribbean rum barrels for five years and has tropical fruit brown sugar and butterscotch flavors. Stranahan’s Caribbean Rum Cask Whiskey is available exclusively at its Denver distillery for $69.99 per 750 mL bottle.

WhistlePig x Los Magos Sotol

Mexico-based spirits brand Los Magos Sotol and Vermont-based whiskey maker WhistlePig partnered up to launch the Norte a Durango Bundle. The bundle features Sasquatch Sighting #7, a 12-year old Sotol barrel aged whiskey, and WhistlePig PiggyBack Rye, a pot-distilled whiskey aged for 6-years in American oak barrels. The bundle is available exclusively at WhistlePig’s website for $219.99.

Rabbit Hole

Kentucky-based whiskey maker Rabbit Hole debuted the Raceking Founder’s Collection made with chocolate wheat from Germany and chocolate barley from the U.K. Rabbit Hole Raceking Founder’s Collection is bottled at cask-strength and is available at select retailers for a suggested retail price of $295 per bottle (54.6% ABV).

Lux Row Distillers

Lux Row Distillers debuted its latest collection of limited-release bourbons: Blood Oath Trilogy – Second Edition. The collection features three bourbons, also referred to as “Pacts,” and every year master distiller John Rempe adds another Pact to the collection. The Blood Oath Trilogy second edition contains Pacts 4, 5 and 6 reserved since 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively and bottled at 49.3% ABV. The set retails for a suggested retail price of $799.

291 Colorado Whiskey

Following the aftermath of 9/11, 291 Colorado Whiskey founder Mike Myers left his job as a NYC-based fashion photographer to open the distillery and now, ten years since bottling its first whiskey, has released a limited anniversary 291 X Whiskey. The limited-edition expression is available for purchase on the 291 website and at its Colorado Springs facility.

Watershed Distillery

Ohio-based Watershed Distillery released a highly limited batch of its 2021 Watershed Barrel Strength Bourbon Batch 002. The bourbon was aged for four years in white oak barrels and finished for up to 45 months in Watershed’s apple brandy casks. The bourbon was bottled without chill filtration resulting in a 120.8 proof spirit and marks the oldest bourbon ever produced by the distillery. There are only 3,060 bottles of Watershed’s Barrel Strength Bourbon Batch 002 available for a suggested retail price of $89.99 at select retailers across Ohio, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, New York and Michigan.

Lux Row Distillers x Ducks Unlimited

Waterfowl conservation nonprofit Ducks Unlimited (DU) teamed up with Lux Row Distillers to introduce Daviess County Double Barrel Bourbon created by Lux Row’s Master Distiller and DU member, John Rempe. This limited release bourbon features DU-branded packaging and the liquid itself has a caramelized sugar and dark chocolate finish. Daviess County Double Barrel Bourbon is available for a suggested retail price of $49.99 per bottle.

Hudson Whiskey NY

New York-based distillery Hudson Whiskey released its oldest expression this month. Four Part Harmony was aged for seven years and features notes of rich toffee, pepper and oak. The limited-edition offering is available for a suggested retail price of $69.99 per bottle (46% ABV).

Luxco

Bourbon brand George Remus launched its Remus Repeal Reserve Series V Straight Bourbon Whiskey at retail this month. The annual limited release celebrates the repeal of Prohibition in 1933 and features toffee vanilla, chocolate, glazed nuts and oak flavors. Remus Repeal Reserve Series V is available for a suggested retail price of $89.99 per 750 mL bottle (50% ABV).