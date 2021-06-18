Acid League Debuts Line Of Functional And Gut-Healthy Living Tonics

Toronto, Ontario – Acid League, a disruptor in culinary-driven foods and beverages, launched a line of Living Tonics that combine sophisticated taste and elevated flavors with the gut health benefits of living apple cider vinegar. Each is crafted with premium ingredients associated with both function and flavor — like sea buckthorn berry, chaga and Manuka honey — which are all touted by leading wellness experts as natural holistic remedies. Available in three health-forward, gut-happy flavors — Passion Fruit Oolong, Coffee Chaga Maple and Vanilla Manuka Spice — Living Tonics are designed to upgrade morning wellness routines.

“People drink apple cider vinegar in the mornings as a holistic health tonic and the pantry category is just bursting with these old-school drinking vinegars that frankly taste terrible,” says Scott Friedmann, co-founder of Acid League. “We saw an opportunity to improve the flavor and functionality of a beloved morning ritual to overcome the key consumer complaint about flavor. Not only do they have exceptional flavor, but we also added a functional ingredient to each variety knowing that consumers are prioritizing products with added health and wellness benefits.”

Available in three disruptive flavors, Acid League’s Living Tonics are unpasteurized, plant-based, prebiotic, gluten-free and non-GMO. Acid League’s Living Tonics are sold in three-bottle kits, contain 10 shots per bottle, and are available direct-to-consumer at www.acidleague.com for $49 in a monthly subscription and for $59 for a one-time order.

Passion Fruit Oolong Living Tonic | A revitalizing dose of bright tropical flavor and vitamin C from passionfruit and sea buckthorn berry juice is mellowed out by the creamy and herbal notes of oolong tea resulting in a drinking vinegar inspired by a morning glass of orange juice.

Coffee Chaga Maple Living Tonic | An energizing drinking vinegar experience that marries the sweetness and depth of dark roasted cold brew coffee and pure maple syrup with the positive health benefits of chaga mushroom foraged from forests across Canada.

Vanilla Manuka Spice Living Tonic | A new take on the classic apple cider vinegar and honey combination. This comforting drinking vinegar provides warmth from spices like Madagascar vanilla and Vietnamese cinnamon with sweetness and health benefits from manuka honey to create a far more delicious version of the apple cider vinegar drinking routine.

About Acid League

Acid League is a one-of-a-kind pioneer of acid-driven food and drinks, including Living Vinegars, Living Vinaigrettes, Experimental Editions and Wine Proxies. Founded by a group of diverse personalities — including food scientists, a serial entrepreneur and a wine and sake expert — Acid League can ferment virtually anything into vinegar to create a multitude of new flavor profiles and product offerings that cross a mix of categories. Using ingredients like coffee, bourbon, cantaloupe juice, saffron, chamomile, fresh strawberry juice and kombu, Acid League is transforming pantries with unique, flavor-forward living vinegars, limited-edition shrubs, vinaigrettes, jams, sauces, dressings, spices, and more. Acid League products are available in Whole Foods Markets nationwide, at other select retailers and online.

