AIDP, Inc. Retains Debbie Wildrick to Lead their Beverage and Natural Food Expansion

AIDP, Inc. (City of Industry, CA), AIDP, Inc. is pleased to announce that Debbie Wildrick Consulting is to lead their beverage and natural food expansion efforts. Debbie Wildrick, Chief Beverage Visionary, has 40 years of sales, marketing, and operations in the food and beverage industry with a focus on the functional beverage sector. Debbie has a particular interest in understanding and supporting functional ingredients and their alignment with current and future health and wellness trends

“AIDP is delighted to be working with Debbie Wildrick,” says Mark Thurston, President of AIDP. “As a leader in functional ingredients for supplements and other wellness products, we see tremendous potential for our ingredients in the beverage and functional food categories. With Debbie’s direction we look forward to accelerating our growth in functional beverages.”

“The goals are to be able to align extensive knowledge of new and trending ingredients with the needs of the consumer and to advise on creating new and functional products thereby building sales and profits” says Debbie Wildrick, Chief Beverage Visionary. “Working with AIDP offers a unique opportunity to learn about trending and emerging early-stage ingredients.”

About AIDP, Inc.

AIDP is a leader in functional ingredients, with a focus on extensively researched products that meet consumer demand for wellness and healthy aging. Its commitment is to source high-quality ingredients and provide proprietary solutions that address formulation challenges. AIDP’s success is grounded in its depth of experience and commitment to strong science. For more information contact us at customercare@aidp.com and visit www.aidp.com.

About Debbie Wildrick Consulting

Debbie Wildrick Consulting(Denver, CO) advises emerging brands, large CPG companies on innovation and supports product development and sales and marketing strategies for small and large companies. Past leadership roles which have helped to shape how Debbie Wildrick Consulting advises its clients include 7-Eleven, Inc., Tropicana North America (Pepsico), HempFusion, and several early-stage brands.

For More Information:

https://www.aidp.com