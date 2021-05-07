Alcohol-Related Health Brand, Cheers, Launches First Beverage Version of Flagship Product Cheers Restore

HOUSTON — Cheers, the leading alcohol-related health brand, announced the launch of its first-ever beverage offering, Cheers Restore. This new, powerful product adds to Cheers’ lineup of products that help support the liver and feel better the day after consuming alcohol.

“This beverage is the product of nearly a decade of research, millions of dollars in funding, and various partnerships with universities and scientific groups to enhance the DHM we already have in our capsules. We are beyond thrilled for our exclusive technology-driven beverage to hit the market,” says Brooks Powell, CEO and founder of Cheers. “With a proven track record of more than 13M doses sold and over 300,000 customers, Cheers is changing the game when it comes to alcohol-related health, and our first-to-market patent-pending DHM permeabilizer technology will set the standard for how people enjoy alcohol. Because of our loyal team and customer base, we’ve quickly grown to be a formidable brand and plan to continue this growth trajectory through more research-backed products as well as becoming a fixture in retail stores nationwide. With the launch of this beverage, Cheers aims to offer consumers increased product offerings that allow consumers to enjoy alcohol throughout a long, healthy, and happy life.”

The new product is a highly-effective drinkable version of the Cheers Restore capsules, taken either while drinking or following an individual’s final drink of the day or night. The beverage’s adaptable flavor profile even pairs well with alcohol as an added ingredient or mixer. The key component in Cheers Restore is a natural plant extract called dihydromyricetin (DHM). For the beverage, the team developed a patent-pending permeabilizer technology with collaborators at a top Ivy League university. By co-administering DHM with capric acid, the permeabilizer temporarily opens tight cellular junctions in the GI tract wide enough to allow DHM to pass through at a significantly increased rate. Through the use of DHM, L-Cysteine (an amino acid), and the permeabilizer technology, the Cheers Restore drink:

Is up to 19x more bioavailable than pure DHM.

Reduces GABAa rebound (i.e., the main reason someone doesn’t feel good the morning following alcohol consumption).

Lowers alcohol-induced acetaldehyde levels.

Supports the liver.

Rehydrates after alcohol consumption.

In addition to the multiple after-alcohol benefits, the Cheers Restore beverage is deliciously refreshing. The zero-sugar, gluten-free, lightly-carbonated drink comes in lemon sherbet flavor, with other options being developed for release in the future. Every Cheers product is formulated, manufactured, packaged, and distributed in America. The new Restore beverage is planned to be available in a four-pack for $14.99. It will initially be available for purchase at select retailers in Houston, followed by a national expansion through Amazon, and same-day app-based delivery services such as FastAF.

About Cheers

Cheers is the leading alcohol-related health brand focused on developing products that support your liver and help you feel better the next day. As a student at Princeton, Cheers’ founder Brooks Powell discovered the potential advantage of incorporating the natural plant extract dihydromyricetin (DHM) into an after-alcohol consumption regimen and began working with professors to make products that addressed the unique challenges of alcohol-related health. Since its official launch in 2017, Cheers has sold more than 13 million doses to over 300,000 customers. The research-backed line of products includes three versions of supplemental pills and powders—Restore, Hydrate and Protect. Cheers is now releasing ready-to-drink versions of its products—starting with Cheers Restore. Each product is equipped to meet different health needs such as rehydration, liver support, and acetaldehyde exposure. Cheers places a major emphasis on the responsibility and health aspects of its mission and vision. The brand’s mission is to bring people together by promoting fun, responsible, and health-conscious alcohol consumption coupled with a vision where everyone can enjoy alcohol throughout a long, healthy, and happy lifetime.

