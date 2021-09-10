Ascent Protein Gains Distribution at Hannaford Supermarkets

DENVER, Colo. — Ascent, one of America’s fastest growing sports nutrition companies, announced distribution at Hannaford Supermarkets. Ascent Protein’s Recovery Water is now available at 130 Hannaford’s supermarkets throughout the Northeast. Hannaford will carry Recovery Water in Orange Mango, Fruit Punch and Pineapple Coconut flavors.

Since launching in 2016, Ascent has quickly grown into a leading sports nutrition brand. Ascent offers a full line of products that support “clean-eating, hard-working athletes dedicated to their nutritional goals.”

Ascent launched Recovery Water in 2020 as an extension of theiral high-quality, clean sports nutrition products. Recovery Water is a ready-to-drink beverage that offers 20g of clean whey protein with zero artificial ingredients and electrolytes for hydration – at only 100 calories. Recovery Water is a water-based beverage and delicious to drink; it’s not thick or chalky like other products on the market.

“Hannaford Supermarkets are a great fit for Ascent and our mission to help athletes naturally improve their athletic performance. New England is one of Ascent’s most developed markets and our partnership with Hannaford allows consumers to conveniently find their favorite protein products while doing their weekly shopping,” says Josh Haskins, Head of Sales for Ascent Protein.

Ascent Protein is trusted by some of the world’s most dominant athletes, including All Pro running back, Christian McCaffrey, 2x CrossFit Games Champion, Katrin Davidsdottir, and Team USA Weightlifting athletes CJ Cummings & Jourdan Delacruz. Ascent is also the first-ever performance nutrition partner of USA Weightlifting.

About Ascent Protein

Ascent was created to naturally improve athletic performance and is The Official Sponsor of Hard Work. Ascent launched in 2016 and has continued to bring innovative products to the market, while remaining committed to their high-quality standards and offering products with straight-forward ingredients and nothing artificial. All Ascent products are Certified Gluten Free, and Informed Choice Certified meaning they are third party tested for banned substances. Aligning with the admirable qualities in the athletes that Ascent serves – going the extra mile, completing an extra set and never backing down from a challenge, Ascent pushes for high-quality results, knowing they do not come without hard work.

About Hannaford

Hannaford Supermarkets, based in Scarborough, Maine, operates 184 stores in the Northeast. Stores are located in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Hannaford employs nearly 30,000 associates. Additional information can be found at Hannaford.com.

