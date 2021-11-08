Ascent Protein’s Recovery Water Gains Nationwide Distribution At Sheetz Convenience Stores

DENVER, Colo. — Ascent, one of America’s fastest growing sports nutrition brands, announces national distribution of its protein beverage, Recovery Water, at Sheetz Convenience Stores. Starting November 2, 2021, Ascent’s Recovery Water will be available at more than 400 Sheetz locations nationwide. Sheetz will carry three flavors of Recovery Water: Fruit Punch, Pineapple Coconut & Orange Mango.

Ascent launched Recovery Water in 2020 as an extension of its high-quality, clean sports nutrition products. Recovery Water is a ready-to-drink beverage that offers 20g of clean whey protein with zero artificial ingredients and electrolytes for hydration – at only 100 calories. Recovery Water is a water-based beverage and delicious to drink; it’s not thick or chalky like other products on the market. Recovery Water is currently available in four delicious flavors.

“We are thrilled to expand our distribution into the convenience store category. Recovery Water is a breakthrough in ready-to-drink protein beverages, and our partnership with Sheetz allows consumers to conveniently find their favorite protein products while on-the-go,” says Josh Haskins, Head of Sales for Ascent Protein.

Since launching in 2016, Ascent has quickly grown into a leading sports nutrition brand and currently has the highest consumer rating among the Top 20 Whey protein brands on Amazon. Based in Denver, CO and family owned, Ascent is one of the only sports nutrition brands that produces the protein themselves – filtering it in their own facilities and sourcing the milk from local dairy farmers in Northern Colorado.

Ascent Protein is trusted by some of the world’s most dominant athletes, including All Pro running back, Christian McCaffrey, 2x CrossFit Games Champion, Katrin Davidsdottir. Ascent is also first-ever performance nutrition partner of USA Weightlifting.

About Ascent Protein

Ascent was created to naturally improve athletic performance and is The Official Sponsor of Hard Work. Ascent launched in 2016 and has continued to bring innovative products to the market, while remaining committed to their high-quality standards and offering products with straight-forward ingredients and nothing artificial. All Ascent products contain zero artificial ingredients and are Certified Gluten Free, and Informed Choice Certified meaning they are third party tested for banned substances. Aligning with the admirable qualities in the athletes that Ascent serves – going the extra mile, completing an extra set and never backing down from a challenge, Ascent pushes for high-quality results, knowing they do not come without hard work. For more information, visit ascentprotein.com.

About Sheetz Inc.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sheetz, Inc. is one of America’s fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains with more than 18,500 employees. The company operates over 580 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. Sheetz provides an award-winning menu of M•T•O sandwiches and salads, which are ordered through unique touch-screen order point terminals. All Sheetz convenience stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Sheetz is committed to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture and community engagement. For more information, visit sheetz.com.

For More Information:

https://www.ascentprotein.com/