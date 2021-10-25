Australian Brand Remedy Fermented Beverages Announces Its Launch In Target Stores Across the U.S.

New York, N.Y. — Remedy announces the launch of their range of tasty, live-cultured beverages in Target retail stores and via online shopping from Target.com. Containing no sugar, naturally, and chock-full of all the right stuff like live active cultures, organic acids and antioxidants, Remedy will be available in over 245 Target stores in California, Florida, Washington, Minnesota and Colorado from October 19.

Only recently launching in the U.S. this past June, Remedy started with a brew of kombucha on founders Sarah and Emmet Condon’s kitchen table in Melbourne, Australia almost 10 years ago. Now producing more than 90 million cans and bottles per year, Remedy’s global expansion continues with distribution through Target stores nationwide. A refreshing range of soda alternatives, Remedy’s Ginger Lemon Kombucha, Mixed Berry Kombucha and Raspberry Lemonade Kombucha can now be found on physical and virtual Target shelves.

Each can of better-for-you Remedy is still made the old school way – handcrafted in small batches and long aged brewed for 30 days using a strong, healthy, live culture (or SCOBY a.k.a. Symbiotic Culture of Bacteria and Yeast) that is a descendant of the very first batch. Remedy’s approach to the traditional process enhances the flavor and maximizes the production of live cultures and organic acids in the final product, which allows Remedy to brew out all of the sugar. The result is a range of delicious canned drinks that can uniquely be stored in and out of the fridge.

Remedy’s mission has always been to shake up the drinks landscape for good by making it easier for people to make healthier choices. Remedy’s founders Sarah and Emmet Condon started out experimenting with brewing kombucha at home as a solution to their frustration with what was on offer at the supermarket, where everything that was healthy was either hiding something or didn’t taste great. Sarah and Emmet never imagined their healthy alternative would make its way all the way into the homes and stores of thousands of Americans, most importantly Target.

“The Target brand is synonymous with outstanding value and exceptional guest experience, which is exactly what we stand for at Remedy,” says Cory Comstock, Remedy International CEO. “The U.S. is a market and customer base we are extremely passionate about and partnering with Target is an incredible opportunity to reach Kombucha lovers (and perhaps to create some future Kombucha lovers) nationwide. Remedy was founded on the principles of making it easier to find tastier alternatives to drinks loaded with sugar and/or artificial ingredients, and with Target, we can expand that accessibility with great force.”

Target shoppers can now follow their gut with Remedy available for $7.99 for a 4-pack in store and online.

For additional information on Remedy Drinks, please visit remedydrinks.com/us and follow at @remedydrinks on Instagram.

About Remedy Drinks

Remedy is Australia’s #1 fermented beverage brand offering a range of tasty beverages containing no sugar, for real, and chock-full of all the right stuff like live active cultures, organic acids and antioxidants. Remedy’s old school process results in a range of delicious, live-cultured drinks that are a-ok in or out of the fridge. No sugar means Remedy’s healthy, strong cultures are able to stay alive throughout shelf life with no risk of refermentation. Remedy is shaking fizzy drinks up for good with their refreshing range of soda alternatives, offering Ginger Lemon Kombucha, Peach Kombucha, Mixed Berry Kombucha, Raspberry Lemonade Kombucha and Blood Orange Switchel ACV.

For More Information:

https://www.remedydrinks.com/us