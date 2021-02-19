BCAA Beverage Brand NOCCO Adds New Summer Edition Flavor, Limón Del Sol

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOCCO, the popular no carbs company, introduces its seventh flavor, Limón Del Sol to the market. The tradition of NOCCO’s Summer limited-edition line continues with this tangy new flavor set to hit GNC in February.

“As we kick off the new year, we are more excited than ever to launch fruit-centric, palate pleasing flavors like Limón Del Sol to the U.S market,” said Ben Jones, CEO, NOCCO USA. “Following the popularity of the summer flavors Tropical, Caribbean & Miami Strawberry, Limón Del Sol is the perfect addition. It is inspired by the Mediterranean coast with a taste of citrus that will transport you to the most refreshing destination.”

This season’s limited summer edition takes you on a journey to sun-drenched beaches. NOCCO Limón Del Sol has a fresh citrus-flavor and comes with 3000mg BCAA, 180mg caffeine and vitamins. Just like all NOCCO products, it is sugar free and vegan. NOCCO Limón Del Sol will be available in over 1200 GNC stores starting February.

NOCCO’s Limón Del Sol is the brand’s seventh flavor to hit the market in the U.S. and has already stirred up attention world-wide. NOCCO has achieved significant growth since launching last year and continues to expand its offerings and global distribution.

Limón Del Sol will be available for purchase on GNC.com and at retailers across the country, including select gym and fitness centers. To learn more, visit NOCCO.com or follow them on Instagram.

About NOCCO

All NOCCO products are sugar-free and have a blend of BCAA’s (branched-chain amino acids) and vitamins. They are vegan and available with or without caffeine. NOCCO is available in seven great tasting flavors. Caribbean, Peach, Tropical, Miami and Limón Del Sol with caffeine and the caffeine-free flavors Apple and Caribbean BCAA+.

For More Information:

https://nocco.com/us/