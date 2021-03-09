Béla Wellness Infusion Obtains Non-GMO Certification & Introduces New Labels

ATLANTA – Béla, the Atlanta-based wellness beverage brand, celebrated its 3rd birthday on March 8 by introducing a refreshed label that also features its newest milestone – Non-GMO Project verification. The new labels take inspiration from Yoga, in which the brand originated, and uses the lotus flower as the background for the brand logo.

“We are very excited to launch the refreshed look just in time for the 2021 season,” said Atul Agarwal, Béla’s Founder and CEO, adding, “It is a very clean look and really highlights our logo which is core to our brand ethos – balance and harmony. I strongly believe this will also stand out very successfully on our customers’ retail shelves.”

Born in Yoga and out of a personal need of the founder-couple, Béla combines time-tested ingredients like Turmeric, Tulsi, Ginger and Amla with minerals and vitamins in 0 sugar, 0 calorie blends. The combination of ingredients is inspired by holistic mind-and-body wellness, and work to support the immune system, promote calming, support energy and optimal hydration.

Both flavors of Béla have also been granted the coveted Non-GMO Project verification, further underscoring the brand’s goals of sustainability and supply chain transparency.

“2020 was supposed to be our breakout year, but it nearly broke us! Stepping into 2021 with Non-GMO Project verification is arguably the best way for us to put all those challenges well and truly behind us and recapture our growth trajectory,” said Atul.

Béla is currently distributed by KeHE Distributors, and available in over 375 locations nationally, most notably Albertsons’ United Supermarkets in Texas and New Mexico, and Life Time Fitness nationwide.

About Béla – Harmony in Hydration

Béla is a brand owned by Althea Brands, founded and headquartered in Atlanta, GA. Althea Brands combines traditional medicine and wellness knowledge with contemporary scientific research to develop natural and healthy foods and beverages. The company is a Certified Minority Business, and contributes a portion of every sale to support girls’ health & empowerment in all markets where it does business. The company also offsets 100% of the carbon-footprint of shipments to distributors and retailers, and aims to be carbon-neutral by 2022. Learn more about Béla at drinkbela.com, and follow on Instagram (@drinkbela) and Facebook (@drinkbela).

For More Information:

https://drinkbela.com