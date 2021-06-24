BevNET’s Cocktail Showdown, A Pitch Competition Showcasing The Hottest New RTD Cocktail Brands

BevNET is proud to announce its inaugural Cocktail Showdown, a pitch competition that will showcase the most innovative and disruptive brands in the rapidly emerging category of spirit-based ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour cocktails.

Taking place on August 12, 2021, the competition will be presented as a virtual platform for the hottest new pre-mixed cocktail brands in America. Eligible participants will gain valuable industry awareness and exposure to an audience of beverage, alcohol and beer investors, retailers, distributors, suppliers, service providers and fellow brands, along with a panel of expert judges who will offer insights and advice that can help take their businesses to the next level.

The BevNET Cocktail Showdown will feature 10 early-stage brands who will each have four minutes to present their business plans and products. Following each pitch, the judging panel will provide five minutes of immediate and constructive feedback and ultimately pick a winner. The champion will take home an engraved trophy and the grand prize – an advertising package valued at $10,000.

The competition will be broadcast via a free livestream on both BevNET.com and Brewbound.com, the leading publications for the beverage and beer industries, and streamed across all social channels and available for replay, reaching thousands of industry professionals.

Pitch your beverage brand to the industry without even leaving your house. The application deadline is Monday, July 19 at 5PM ET. The competition is free; you don’t have to be an active BevNET & NOSH or Brewbound Insider to apply or participate.

Complete details about eligibility, the competition format and selection process can be found on the event website.

Apply Now for BevNET’s Cocktail Showdown

Questions about the Cocktail Showdown can be directed to our Brand Specialist team.

