BIOLYTE Receives National Sanitation Foundation Certification

Atlanta-based BIOLYTE – the world’s first physician formulated, multi-use “IV in a bottle” – is officially National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) Certified, verifying its compliance with strict public health and safety standards and procedures as imposed by the NSF. Certification is secured through extensive product testing, material analyses, and plant inspections to ensure every aspect of a product’s development meets the criteria – and continues to meet the criteria through ongoing testing and site visits beyond initial certification.

“Meeting NSF standards is a major milestone in ensuring we continue to provide the best electrolyte supplement in the market,” says Jordan Wilson, BIOLYTE’s Chief Operating Officer. “Our team is so proud to have achieved certification by some of the most respected independent product testing in the world. We exist to help people feel better, and being NSF certified will only help our team further that cause.”

All BIOLYTE packaging will be updated to reflect NSF Certification by October 2021, further positioning the product as a leading hydration beverage. Created and founded by Atlanta anesthesiologist Dr. Trey Rollins, one bottle of BIOLYTE provides the same amount of electrolytes as IV rehydration therapy (6.5 times more than other leading sports drinks and with only one-third of the sugar), plus natural ingredients that boost energy, ease stomach illness and reduce muscle cramps. It’s ideal for anyone who feels run-down, needs a vitamin boost, an energy pick-me-up, needs to hydrate after a workout or just a moment of recharging after one too many – it’s also great to have on hand for traveling, staying hydrated during hot summer months and outdoor activities, and helping to fight cold and flu symptoms. BIOLYTE comes in citrus, berry & tropical flavors and is available across convenience and grocery stores in select cities and via Amazon.

