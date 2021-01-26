BIOLYTE Releases New Tropical Flavor

ATLANTA, Ga. — BIOLYTE (the world’s first physician formulated, multi-use IV in a bottle) is kicking off 2021 with a brand-new flavor: Tropical! Joining the brand’s two original flavors Citrus & Berry, the new blend, made with hints of pineapple, coconut & mango, is inspired by your favorite tropical destinations (the ones we all are wishing we could visit right now!) and delivers the same levels of impressive hydration, electrolytes & symptom-fighting capabilities as its sister flavors. Created to bring the “tropics” right into your home, the new flavor will be officially in stores and available to order on Monday, February 1.

BIOLYTE is truly the first supplement of its kind – there are no direct competitors currently on the market and it’s the only product with its amount of electrolyte levels (7.5x more electrolytes than leading sports drinks and 1.5x more than leading children’s rehydration drinks). It’s the perfect answer for anyone who feels run-down, needs a vitamin boost, an energy pick-me-up, or just a moment of recharging after one too many – it’s also great to have on hand for traveling, staying hydrated during outdoor activities and helping to fight cold & flu symptoms!

What makes BIOLYTE different:

One bottle delivers as many electrolytes as 1 medical-grade IV bag (equivalent to drinking 7.5 sports drinks, but with 1/3 of the sugar!)

Its mEq/liter of sodium and chloride simulates a D5 ½ Lactated Ringer (IV Bag) better than the leading rehydration products on the market

Less calories than other leading hydration products (only 40 cals per bottle!)

Gives you a natural boost of energy without spiking your blood sugar

Pregnancy safe – naturally relieves stomach inflammation and morning sickness

Cleanses your liver to get rid of toxins & optimize function

Cost-efficient – replaces lost electrolytes orally without having to go through expensive IV therapies

What’s in it and how does it work?!

About BIOLYTE

BIOLYTE was created by Atlanta anesthesiologist Dr. Luther "Trey" Rollins as a dehydration remedy for his wife who was battling breast cancer at the time. BIOLYTE hydrates, alleviates symptoms like nausea, migraines, cramps, fatigue & the overall feeling of being run-down in addition to soothing upset stomach and alleviating side effects from other serious conditions and treatments such as chemotherapy. The liquid supplement benefits everyone from athletes & new mothers to flu patients & anyone who feels run down, is looking for superior hydration or suffers from the above, ongoing symptoms.

