Brands Within Reach To Focus On Sustainable Growth For 2022

MAMARONECK, N.Y. — As the world prepares for the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, BWR is doing its part by announcing plans to focus entirely on sustainable growth beginning in 2022. By building its own electric truck fleet, all brands will be delivered to U.S. metropolitan areas via electric mobility. As a first step, up to 50 electric trucks will be purchased. The declared objective of the new corporate strategy is to

take a holistic approach to tackling the Environmental, Social & Governance issue by creating a sustainable supply chain to address the mounting climate emergency facing the planet. “We don’t look at sustainability as a trend. Our aim is to bring about real change,” explained Olaf Zachert, CEO of BWR. “The focus on sustainability principles is good for both the environment and for business. Consumers are more aware of the climate issue than ever before and are now demanding more ethical and environmentally-friendly products.”

With the restructuring of the company, BWR will focus on regionally produced products in the future. In the mineral water segment, BWR’s own brand “Aspen Pure” will be relaunched. “We envision a perfect market launch with outstanding growth opportunities, in particular, in the mineral and flavored water segments,” said Zachert, about the company’s decision. A suitable production site is currently being sought in the Rocky Mountain region. The region is also to be included in future brand communication. “Aspen is known worldwide and we believe that this potential will also have an impact on the consumer´s willingness to buy a high-quality, regional water. Likewise, we see major growth opportunities nationwide,” Zachert continued.

The company is also planning the relaunch of its own brand XING Tea. As part of this, the packaging will be switched to 100% recycled materials by the end of the first quarter of 2022. In addition, the packaging size will be adapted according to consumer taste and the distribution channels will be expanded. Four flavors are planned for the launch. “Consumers love Xing’s low-calorie, natural green teas and cannot wait for them to be available again,” said David Dorsey, U.S. Press Secretary for Zachert Private Equity. The numerous customer inquiries BWR receives every day underscore the demand. XING Tea continues to be made from high-quality natural fruit flavors, pure cane sugar and honey and contributes to a health-conscious lifestyle.

Since the acquisition of BWR a year ago, the company has been focused on sustainable products Made in the USA. This approach will play a major role in the BWR portfolio going forward which complies with the company’s new corporate values. As a result of the extensive restructuring measures, BWR forecasts show profits for the first time in 2022. “It will be a great business by next year. We are determined to develop BWR into an all-green, sustainable and carbon neutral company. And we look forward to making the first acquisitions in the U.S. market that fit our portfolio in the coming year,” said BWR CEO Olaf Zachert.

ABOUT BRANDS WITHIN REACH (BWR)

BWR is a dynamic company with many years of experience in the food and beverage industry. The company’s goal is to provide consumers with healthy, innovative alternatives. BWR has a unique set of competencies in the North American food and beverage industry, including a deep knowledge of hybrid distribution opportunities, fundamental marketing skills, a strong distribution force in specific territories, a complete and structured logistics platform, and expertise in rapid growth and versatile management. BWR holds a B Corp and carbon neutrality certification, Carbon free, from The Carbon Trust. In a divestment, BWR was acquired by Zachert Private Equity GmbH (Germany) in 2020.

ABOUT ZACHERT PRIVATE EQUITY (ZPE)

Zachert Private Equity acquires corporations that are deemed non-strategic or challenging in the short term from groups or owners that do not plan to invest or restructure themselves. Its approach is cross-industry and cross-border, including complex international acquisitions or initial situations.

The goal of each transaction is to increase business and retain the teams involved. In addition, ZPE operates in a focused, fast and professional way to unlock value and performance. The focus is always on successful transformation and, if necessary, adjustment of the business model. This may also include strategic acquisitions as part of a buy & build strategy. As a specialized investment company, updated processes are implemented quickly and efficiently. This is the cornerstone for a successful and trusting transformation; characterized by a constructive process and positive outcome for all parties involved.

