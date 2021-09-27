Brew Dr. Launches Limited-Edition Northwest Hops Kombucha

It’s fresh hop season in Oregon, and Brew Dr. is excited to announce its third ‘Founder’s Series’ release, Northwest Hops. This limited-edition kombucha features an updated recipe of a longtime Brew Dr. favorite, the former Citrus Hops flavor.

The new recipe celebrates a variety of locally-grown hops including Simcoe, Palisade and Centennial, balanced with Yuzu orange and green tea. Brew Dr.’s goal was to craft a true representation of the delicious flavors that are possible using a variety of hops grown in the Pacific Northwest. With its smooth, sparkling body and bright hoppy notes, Northwest Hops is also a delicious zero-proof alternative to traditional beer and alcohol during the holiday season.

In addition to showcasing these incredible local hops, 5% of all Northwest Hops sales will go to benefit the Oregon and SW Washington chapter of the Make-A-wish Foundation. Make-A-Wish uses every donation received to grant the wishes of children diagnosed with critical illnesses. Brew Dr. is proud to support the foundation and contribute towards making wishes come true.

“By partnering with Make-A-Wish Foundation, we are encouraged that our donation can contribute towards creating the spark that helps change a child’s perspective and impact their life in a positive way.” said Founder of Brew Dr., Matt Thomas. “Here at Brew Dr. we make it our mission to use our business as a force for good – whether that’s done by volunteering our time, donating a percentage of our sales to causes that help our planet and our neighbors, or standing up for issues that really matter to us.”

Launched earlier this year, the Brew Dr. Founder’s Series is the company’s way of saying thank you to fans and friends by bringing back beloved flavors that have come and gone over the years. Northwest Hops is available across the Pacific Northwest and select markets across the country through fall and winter, and can be found using the store locator here: brewdrkombucha.com/buy-kombucha/

About Brew Dr.

Brew Dr. creates high quality beverages that explore the potential of tea, from organic raw kombucha to naturally energizing yerba mate. In 2008, Founder Matt Thomas began brewing kombucha in the kitchen of his teahouse in Portland, Oregon. From leaf to bottle, the company takes inspiration from its heritage in tea, making deliciously refreshing authentic kombucha with a difference you can taste. Brew Dr. is helping people discover how good tea can be, referring not only to its quality approach, but to the company’s commitment to its communities, its people, and the planet. Brew Dr. Kombucha is proud to be the first national kombucha company to become both carbon neutral and a certified B-corporation. For more information please visit Brew Dr.’s website, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

For More Information:

https://www.brewdrkombucha.com