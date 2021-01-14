CENTR Brands Launches Sugar Free CBD Beverage

CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR, FRA: 303, OTC: CNTRF) today announced the national launch of CENTR Sugar Free — its new sweetener-free, all natural CBD beverage with just 10 calories.

“We are excited to finally share CENTR Sugar Free with America,” said CEO Joseph Meehan. “Our customers already love CENTR’s sparkling citrus taste. As the most widely-distributed CBD beverage in the USA, we know Americans want drinks with 30 mg of CBD and CENTR now gives them two options: our black can, lightly sweetened with cane sugar and 40 calories per can, and our new white Sugar Free can with 10 calories.”

“CENTR’s new sweetener-free option stands for taste and efficacy with nothing artificial”, Meehan said. “We are expanding our ‘better beverage’ options to meet what consumers are looking for: the same functional formula and great taste of CENTR that our fans love, with zero sugar or sweeteners. Our new Sugar Free CBD drink is another great way to Find Your CENTR while balancing the daily demands of life.”

CENTR Sugar Free is now available through all of CENTR’s distribution and retail partners across the United States.

About CENTR Brands Corp.

CENTR Brands Corp. develops and markets non-alcoholic, functional “better beverages” for the global market. The company’s first product, named CENTR, is a sparkling, low-calorie, CBD beverage.