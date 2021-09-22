Clean Energy Changes Introduces New On-the-Go Clean Label Smoothies

Ann Arbor, Mich. – Clean Energy, a clean label, plant-based sports nutrition company, announced the launch of its on-the-go smoothie packets containing only organic fruits and vegetables, as its first product.

Available now in its debut flavor combination – Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Spinach and Flaxseed – Clean Energy provides the nutrition of a homemade smoothie with the convenience of a packaged food and the electrolyte boost of leading energy gels, without the mess or clean-up of mixing or blending a smoothie. Unlike other on-the-go options, these single serve, shelf-stable smoothies retain more raw food nutrients and offer more fiber than juice along with their clean label: a short list of ingredients consisting only of foods that come from nature. This means that in every Clean Energy smoothie packet, there are no lab created ingredients, added sugars, artificial flavors, lab developed extracts, colors, or preservatives, or “natural” flavors.

“The terms ‘natural’ and ‘natural flavors’ have become misleading and confusing, and don’t always mean what consumers expect,” said Ted Volz II, Founder of Clean Energy. “We believe that consumers deserve to know what’s in their food, and that’s why Clean Energy eliminates uncertainty and offers full transparency. Clean label is an important part of eating healthy and eating healthy can help you feel and look better, which is exactly what Clean Energy works to deliver in a convenient and nutritious format.”

Clean Energy’s new on-the-go smoothies are a quick and easy way to eat clean while nourishing yourself with organic fruits and vegetables at home or on-the-go. The smoothies are not as heavy or dry as an energy bar, and more naturally nutritious than a sports drink or gel, making them the perfect pre-, during or post-workout energizer, or ideal as an electrolyte booster on a hike, bike, canoe, climb or run.

Each packet of Clean Energy contains 70 calories, 10g of natural plant-based sugar, and key electrolytes for performance replenishment. They are available for purchase now on cleansmoothie.com in an 8-pack case of 3.5oz packets for $24. All Clean Energy smoothies are organic, plant-based, vegan, gluten-free, kosher, non-dairy and non-GMO.

About Clean Energy

Clean Energy is a nutritious and convenient on-the-go smoothie that provides a natural boost of energy from anywhere without the mess or cleanup of mixing or blending a smoothie. Clean Energy believes that consumers deserve to know what is in their food, which is why Clean Energy contains a short list of ingredients consisting only of foods that come from nature, without any lab created ingredients, added sugars, artificial flavors, lab developed extracts or preservatives, or “natural” flavors.

