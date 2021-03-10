Colorado-Based, Woman-Owned Wingman Smart Energy Launches at Over 180 Circle K Convenience Stores

Denver, Colo. – Moonlight Beverage Company, the makers of Wingman Smart Energy, is pleased to announce that its functional energy beverage is now available at all 189 locations of Circle K convenience stores across Colorado, including the Front Range. Wingman Smart Energy is excited to shake up the energy drink category with its innovative ingredients as part of the company’s expansion plans for national distribution and growth.

With the power of nitric oxide, a molecule that increases blood flow and performance in the muscles, Wingman Smart Energy will fuel up Circle K customers while they conveniently fill up at the store. Circle K will carry two of the company’s five varieties at its stores – Citrus, and Unicorn. Designed for enhancement of heart, body, and mind, Wingman is a proprietary, immune-boosting beverage that is a first-to-market blend of amino acids that elevates a body’s performance and is made without artificial ingredients and additives.

“We’re excited to launch Wingman Smart Energy at Circle K in Colorado. Everybody needs a convenient way to power up while on the road, and Wingman provides the optimum performance people need throughout the day to stay alert, energized, and hydrated,” says Kristin Schroeder, CEO, and Co-founder, Moonlight Beverage Company.

Goals Get Crushed with Wingman

Wingman Smart Energy bolsters natural nitric oxide levels, an innovative approach to increasing energy and stamina. The discovery of nitric oxide, coined the “Miracle Molecule,” led to a Nobel Prize for its vital role in cardiovascular health. Each 12-ounce can of Wingman Smart Energy is power-packed and available in five varieties: Citrus, Cranberry Lime, Tropical Mango, Unicorn, and Very Berry. Wingman Smart Energy is an intentional drink designed for daily use:

Immunity: Amino Acids boost nitric oxide to support the immune system.

Heart: Nitric Oxide increases blood flow to the muscles, which improves exercise.

Body: Kickstart the body into action with Natural Caffeine and Ribose, which powers up energy production on a cellular level.

Mind: Cognizin and B Vitamins sharpen the mind, memory, and motivation to move. A proprietary form of citicoline, Cognizin is a potent brain-health nutrient, clinically tested to support attention and recall, offered by Kyowa Hakko USA, Inc.

“Wingman Smart Energy is the newest product line in our grab-and-go beverage set at Circle K. We’re always looking for unique products for our customers, and Wingman truly delivers on function and taste,” said Chris Marquez, Category Manager, Rocky Mountain Region, Circle K Stores.

Wingman will be offering promotional discounts throughout the year at Circle K stores, with plans to expand to other regions beyond Colorado. For more information about sales, distribution, or product information, contact Carl Schroeder at cschroeder@moonlightbeverage.com.

About Wingman Smart Energy

Colorado-based Moonlight Beverage Company – the brainchild of co-founders Kristin and Carl Schroeder –Wingman Smart Energy® and Love Life® enhanced beverages formulated with free-form amino acids. With a mission to provide the world with beverages that lead to better health, Moonlight Beverage strives to help people worldwide understand the importance of nitric oxide and how this miracle molecule can substantially improve cardiovascular health and support an active lifestyle. For more information, visit www.wingmansmartenergy.com.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc and Circle K

Couche-Tard is the leader in the Canadian convenience store industry. Circle K is its global brand outside Quebec, Canada. In the United States, Couche-Tard is the largest independent convenience store operator in terms of the number of company-operated stores. In Europe, Couche-Tard is a leader in convenience store and road transportation fuel retail in the Scandinavian countries (Norway, Sweden and Denmark), in the Baltic countries (Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania), as well as in Ireland, and has an important presence in Poland.

In addition, under licensing agreements, more than 2,220 stores are operated under the Circle K banner in 15 other countries and territories (Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Jamaica, Macau, Mexico, Mongolia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam), which brings the worldwide total network to more than 14,200 stores.

For More Information:

https://www.wingmansmartenergy.com