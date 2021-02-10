Core Hydration 100% Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Bottles Now On Shelf

CORE Hydration bottles made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic[1] are now on shelves nationwide, following the brand’sOctober announcement. For CORE Hydration consumers, this packaging update is critical with more than half of CORE fans sharing that a bottle made from recycled materials is important to them[2].

“We know that sustainability is top of mind for CORE consumers, which is why we’re thrilled to announce that all CORE Hydration bottles are made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic,” said Kelli Freeman, VP Water for Keurig Dr Pepper. “CORE is committed to a more sustainable future, starting with this transition to recycled materials. It is the same bottle shape and design consumers have grown to know and love, but in a more sustainable, environmentally-friendly package.”

The new CORE Hydration post-consumer recycled plastic bottle features the How2Recycle® label, an industry-leading standardized labeling system that clearly communicates recycling instructions to consumers. From a perfectly balanced pH level, to bottles made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic, CORE Hydration is helping consumers create more balance for an active lifestyle.

CORE Hydration post-consumer recycled plastic bottles can be found nationwide in most major retailers and convenient stores.

About CORE

Part of the Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) brand portfolio, CORE is one of the fastest-growing premium enhanced water brands in the U.S[3]. It includes CORE Hydration, a perfectly balanced 7.4* pH purified water, and CORE Organic Hydration, an organic nutrient enhanced flavored water beverage, with immunity supporting Zinc. For more information on CORE rPET bottles, please visit hydratewithcore.com/sustainability.

[1]Excluding cap and label

[2]2019 CORE A&U Study Sept 2019

[3] Retail sales based on IRI All-Outlet + Convenience channels 52 weeks ending 1/24/21

*Approximately

For More Information:

https://www.hydratewithcore.com/sustainability