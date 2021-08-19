Corina’s Drinking Vinegars Announces Distribution Relationship With KeHE

NORWICH, Vt. — Corina’s Drinking Vinegars, Inc., makers of CORINA’S SWITCHY, a sparkling juice and apple cider vinegar beverage brand, announced their new distribution relationship with KeHE Distributors, a leading national wholesale organic food distributor.

“I’m elated to announce our distribution relationship with KeHE. Despite being a single product brand, our passion for high-quality ingredients and clever formulation paired with our new branding earned us the opportunity to exponentially create new loyal fans throughout the 11 states that make up KeHE’s northeast region,” says founder Corina Belle-Isle. Formerly in 12 OZ glass bottles, Corina launched the new 12 OZ slimline can in May 2020. “New packaging gave us the opportunity to change our branding. Our creative team at METHODIKAL, of Burlington, Vermont designed bolder and more visually compelling artwork as bright and lively as the beverage itself, so compelling it inspires billboarding on retailer shelves,” says Corina.

CORINA’S SWITCHY is distributed by Craft Beer Guild of Vermont, a Sheehan Family Company, Pine State Beverage, Maine’s leading beverage distributor, Provisions International, wholesale purveyors of fine specialty foods for restaurants, throughout New England

About Corina’s Drinking Vinegars, Inc.

CORINA’S SWITCHY was launched in 2019 by Corina Belle-Isle. Determined to create an ACV beverage that was a pleasure to drink, she combined her love of real lime juice and fresh pressed ginger juice with, as she says, “just a splash” of apple cider vinegar and then infused with aromatic spices and real cane sugar. The result was a juice-forward lightly sweetened sparkling version of the traditional beverage known as switchel. “Because CORINA’S SWITCHY is not a traditional switchel, I chose, switchy, one of 3 lesser-known names for switchels because it is lighthearted and embodies the character of CORINA’S SWITCHY and that of our mascot Maggie, a playful and curious magpie,” says Corina.

CORINA’S SWITCHY is available in 2 formats, single cans or 4-pack boxes. SRP Single 12 OZ slim line can, $3.69. SRP 4-Pack box $13.29.

For More Information:

https://drinkcorinas.com/