Diet Ale-8 Rebrands as Ale-8 Zero Sugar

Winchester, Ky. — Ale-8-One Bottling Company is rebranding Diet Ale-8 to Ale-8 Zero Sugar to clearly communicate the zero sugar product offering to consumers. The rebrand will begin to appear on shelves beginning in early February at major retailers throughout Kentucky and southern Ohio.

“While the name and packaging may look different, it’s important that our current fans know the beverage inside the bottle is exactly the same,” said Chris Doyle, Ale-8-One’s Director of Marketing. “The phrase ‘Zero Sugar’ better communicates that this drink tastes as great as the Original Ale-8 without the sugar or calories. ‘Diet’ can also be perceived as outdated and doesn’t always come across as zero sugar. We wanted a brand that was more in-line with how consumers think today in a soft drink category that continues to grow.”

The updated name and packaging emphasizes the characteristics of Zero Sugar, Zero Calories, and Zero Aspartame but the drink inside is the same one that was introduced in 2003; a recipe that took nearly two decades to perfect. The rebrand follows the 2020 launch of Cherry Ale-8 Zero Sugar, the most recent addition to the company portfolio, and the first time consumers were introduced to a Zero Sugar name by the 119-year-old company.

“When the company first developed the formula for Diet Ale-8 18 years ago, we took our time in developing this product to ensure we could deliver on a zero sugar beverage that tasted as close to the original as possible,” said Fourth Generation Owner Fielding Rogers. “That same great taste is staying, but it is time to update the branding to better reflect that it tastes just like the original without the sugar.”

Ale-8 Zero Sugar can be found at select retailers throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky and southern Ohio beginning early February. The products will also be sold online at www.ale8one.com. Availability of Caffeine Free Ale-8 Zero Sugar is focused primarily in the central Kentucky region. Customers may reach out to their local grocer to request Ale-8 varieties not currently available in their areas.

About Ale-8-One

Ale-8-One, a ginger and citrus soft drink, has been made and bottled in Winchester, KY since 1926 and is the only soft drink invented in Kentucky still in existence. “A Late One,” the winning entry for the soft drink’s naming contest in a 1926 County Fair, was 1920s slang for the latest thing. To this day, the company continues to be independent, locally-owned, and family-operated by the founder’s great-great-nephew, Fielding Rogers. In addition to the original recipe, Ale-8-One also produces Ale-8 Zero Sugar, Caffeine Free Ale-8 Zero Sugar, Cherry Ale-8, Cherry Ale-8 Zero Sugar, and Orange Cream Ale-8. For more information about Ale-8-One, visit http://www.ale8one.com.

