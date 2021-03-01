EauLab Launches Fiber-Rich Enhanced Sparkling Water

Despite consumer interest in gut health in recent years, the astonishing fact remains that most adult diets are deficient in fiber. Dietary fiber is the portion of plant-derived food that cannot be completely broken down through digestion — but even though you don’t digest it, it can do wonders for your health.

In a report issued by the World Health Organization (WHO), nine out of 10 adults in the U.K. do not achieve the recommended daily amount of dietary fiber. A staggering statistic repeated in the U.S. and many other countries where daily diet is increasingly comprised of refined foods.

“The awareness and interest in gut health is definitely there,” said EauLab founder Sean Moran. “But achieving 25 grams of fiber each day isn’t easy with busy modern lifestyles — that’s a lot of seeds, nuts, fruits, pulses, vegetables, wholegrain.”

The focus of this product innovation for EauLab is on prebiotic fiber that acts as a food source and stimulates the growth of good bacteria which is essential in maintaining a balanced intestinal flora.

With 7.5 grams of invisible inulin fiber per can of enhanced sparkling water, EauLab offers a proven yet effortless way to top up your daily intake. Being fully soluble, it feels like you are drinking clear and refreshing bottled water. It’s also free from sugar, sweeteners and vegan friendly.

Product Specs:

7.5 grams prebiotic fiber (fully water soluble — invisible to you)

100% natural inulin fiber from the chicory root, naturally extracted

100% plant-based

Free from sugar

Free from sweeteners

Vegan friendly

14 kcal/100ml

About EauLab

EauLab believes in the power of hydration in its many forms to deliver body and mind wellness. The brand has a strong focus on science to create products in beverage, personal care and fragrance that are clean, sustainable, and effective. EauLab has set out to benefit all gender, all age, and the planet we live on.

For More Information:

https://www.eaulab.com