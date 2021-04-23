Essentia Water Achieves CarbonNeutral Packaging Certification

BOTHELL, Wash. — Essentia Water, the pioneer of ionized alkaline water in the U.S., today announced that it is CarbonNeutral packaging certified under The CarbonNeutral Protocol, the leading global standard for carbon-neutral programs. This is a significant step in Essentia’s ongoing commitment to sustainability.

Essentia achieved CarbonNeutral packaging certification working with Natural Capital Partners, leading experts on carbon neutrality and climate finance. Essentia is reducing its greenhouse gas emissions through internal reductions in its production process and through carbon offset purchases of low carbon sustainable development and renewable projects. Essentia’s internal reductions include introducing lightweight bottles and wash-away labels, and expanding its sustainable proprietary ionization process that transforms locally sourced water into Essentia Water without shipping it around the world, saving on energy and emissions. Essentia’s 2021 carbon offset projects are predominantly focused in the U.S. and include clean water, forest conservation, reforestation, grassland management and landfill rehabilitation.

“As responsible global citizens, we must leave the world better than we found it by reducing our environmental impact and committing to a sustainable future,” said Scott Miller, CEO of Essentia Water. “We want to continue to delight our customers with great tasting water that is good for them and good for the planet by exploring larger format products and evolving to more eco-friendly packaging. This announcement is one milestone along that journey.”

In addition to compensating for emissions of its packaging, Essentia’s carbon offsetting provides finance to projects delivering a wider range of societal benefits. 2014 research by Imperial College London and the International Carbon Reduction and Offset Alliance found that for every one tonne of carbon offset, $664 of economic, social, and environmental benefits are delivered to local communities.

Essentia contributed more than $1 million to give back initiatives in 2020, through its Believe+ Corporate Social Responsibility, specifically focused on Environmental and Humanitarian projects including Covid-19 relief efforts in support of front line healthcare workers, hospitals and first responders. Essentia’s key partners include: After School All-Stars, American Red Cross, UNCF, and The Recycling Partnership.

About Essentia Water, LLC

The first ionized alkaline bottled water offered in the United States, Essentia’s philosophy is that a better you starts with a better water. Headquartered in Bothell, WA, Essentia Water, LLC pioneered ionized alkaline water in 1998 and is known for its unique ionization process. The brand is CarbonNeutral® packaging certified and distributed in nearly 90,000 retailers across the United States. It’s the #1 alkaline water brand and the #1 selling bottled water brand in the natural channel.

