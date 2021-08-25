Fire on the Mountain: MTN DEW Gets ‘Flamin’ Hot’

If you’ve ever cracked open a MTN DEW only to be disappointed to find the drink to be lacking in notes of heat and spicy Cheetos, today is a day to celebrate.

Earlier today, PepsiCo’s MTN DEW unveiled what could be the strangest in a long legacy of bold innovations: MTN DEW Flamin’ Hot, which takes inspiration from one of the most popular flavors from fellow Pepsi brand Cheetos snacks to create “sweet citrus DEW with a new spicy goodness,” according to the company.

The new flavor will be available starting August 31 exclusively at the brand’s ecommerce site, dubbed the DEW Store.

“As a brand, DEW has a rich history of experimenting with new flavors our fans love. We certainly had them in mind when we developed the FLAMIN’ HOT beverage,” said Matt Nielsten, Senior Director, Marketing. “This is one of our most provocative beverages yet, and we’re excited for DEW Nation to taste the unique blend of spicy and classic sweet citrus flavor of MTN DEW.”

MTN DEW has also partnered with clothing brand Broken Promises on a special limited collection apparel line inspired by Flamin’ Hot. The capsule collection will debut on Broken Promises’ website on September 4, and includes shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, shorts and accessories. The brand will promote the new line with the help of social media influencers and “adorable yet fierce grandmas” @baddiewinkle and @GrannyCoyBundy.

Though drinks represent a new frontier for Flamin’ Hot, the original Cheetos product has permeated popular food culture thanks to a cult-live fervor from its fans. Created by Mexican-American Richard Montañez while working as a janitor at Frito-Lay’s Rancho Cucamonga plant (though some have disputed the account), Flamin’ Hot Cheetos were ranked as the country’s favorite snack brand for the third consecutive year in 2019, according to data from delivery platform goPuff. Montañez has written two memoirs chronicling his underdog story, which is also the subject of a forthcoming feature film.