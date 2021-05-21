First-Ever LIFEWTR Lounge Debuts At Philadelphia International Airport

LIFEWTR, a premium bottled water brand committed to advancing and showcasing sources of creativity, has partnered with the Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) to bring to life the world’s first-ever LIFEWTR Lounge, the beverage brand’s latest effort to uplift, support and inspire others through the work and perspectives of Philadelphia’s diverse arts community. The LIFEWTR Lounge debuts as an extension of the brand’s recently announced Life Unseen platform, which seeks to raise awareness of the systemic disparities that continue to stifle equitable access and exposure across the arts, celebrate the work of diverse creatives and help cultivate new opportunities for the next generation.

Located adjacent to the A-East security checkpoint at PHL, the LIFEWTR Lounge marks the latest addition to the airport’s award-winning PHL Food & Shops program, offering international travelers a space to recharge with LIFEWTR, additional PepsiCo beverages and snacks, as well as digital arts programming and designs.

This May, the LIFEWTR Lounge will introduce travelers to LIFEWTR PRESENTS, a new monthly video series featuring emerging Philly talent spanning music, film, fashion and the visual arts. Free to access via dedicated QR codes within the lounge, the series will see featured artists encouraging viewers to discover, learn and create alongside them, as they discuss Philly’s influence on their creative mediums.

“LIFEWTR has always believed that nothing should limit a creator from sharing their perspective with the world. That’s why we are committed to using our platform to ensure the work of talented creatives are seen by the masses – no matter who they are or where they come from,” Rachel Prowler, Sr. Manager of Marketing, PBNA North Division. “The LIFEWTR Lounge and LIFEWTR PRESENTS series are our latest manifestations to that vision under the Life Unseen platform, and we can’t wait for PHL travelers to discover the unique talents found right here in Philly.”

The LIFEWTR PRESENTS series will explore:

“Disruptive Jazz” with musician, Arnetta Johnson

“Transcending Stereotypes” with singer, songwriter, producer, artist and humanitarian, Zeek Burse

“Expressive Arts Healing” with artist, educator and mental health advocate, Shanina Dionna

“Choosing a Creative Medium for Your Message” with visual artist, music producer, international DJ and fashion designer, Gianni Lee

“For many years, our award-winning Airport Exhibition Program has highlighted the outstanding work of local artists through terminal art exhibits and performances,” said PHL CEO Chellie Cameron. “The LIFEWTR Lounge provides PHL with more opportunities to introduce our passengers to artists from the Greater Philadelphia region – while they are in our terminal or on their journeys.”

In addition to celebrating local artists within the lounge, LIFEWTR is also making a combined $25,000 donation to local arts organizations to help support future generations of creative voices in the Philadelphia metro area. Selected in partnership with LIFEWTR PRESENTS featured artists Arnetta Johnson, Zeek Burse, Shanina Dionna and Gianni Lee, the recipients will include:

P.A.C.E.

People’s Light

Urban Art Gallery – ARTbuds Philly

The Big Clean Up Philadelphia

The LIFEWTR Lounge is now open in Terminal A-East at PHL. Access to LIFEWTR PRESENTS will be available through dedicated QR codes at various touchpoints within the lounge including digital signage, bottle hangers and at the point of purchase, as well as PHL.org and LIFEWTR.com

For More Information:

https://lifeunseen.lifewtr.com/en-us/home