Florida-based MSP, Inc. Introduces Its Energy Drink Brand HOG BITE

Pensacola, Fla – MSP, Inc., a women-owned beverage manufacture/supplier, announced the introduction of HOG BITE Energy Drink. What makes HOG BITE Energy Drink different in the energy drink category is a hint of a citrus blend with added vitamins B6/B12, taurine and comes packed with116mg of caffeine per can. Only 100 calories in the original and 5 calories in the sugar-free option with no aftertaste.

“For us to bring HOG BITE Energy Drink to the South and South Eastern States is a natural fit says” Daniel Rogers, VP of sales. “In addition, we know there are a lot of hog fans from sports, hunters, bikers, and meat-lovers which makes HOG BITE stand out for consumers to try and love.

“What better way for HOG BITE Energy Drink to be introduced into these markets” Rogers continues to say. HOG BITE Energy Drink comes in two aggressive looking 12oz cans representing its’ original and sugar-free options with a tagline “FEEL THE BITE!” on each can.

HOG BITE Energy Drink will become a retailer and consumer favorite as it stands out amongst other energy drink brands. Consumers will go HOG WILD over HOG BITE Energy Drink. HOG BITE Energy Drink will be initially marketed throughout Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and South Carolina.

About MSP, Inc.

MSP, Inc. is Florida’s only women-owned beverage company producing a number of premium beverages that consumers enjoy.

For More Information:

https://hogbite.com