Florida’s Bloomers Frozen Drinks Announces New Line of CBD Mixers

This Fall, there will be a new, must-try cocktail mixer on the market. Bloomers Frozen Drinks (BFD) is excited to announce their first on the market full line of CBD cocktail mixers.

One of the few woman-owned brands in the beverage space, BFD reached worldwide distribution on every continent in stores, restaurants and retail locations within only two years of launching their Frosé wine mixer. The company expanded into new lines and now, BFD’s latest venture includes Margarita, Bloody Mary, Strawberry Daiquiri, Piña Colada and Frosé flavors infused with concentrated levels of extract from the hemp plant. The mixers can be enjoyed on the rocks, frozen and with or without alcohol.

BFD’s owner, Stacie Weisman, rebranded Bloomers Frosé + More while expanding its global footprint. She launched the first-ever frozen wine mixer in 2018 with her late nephew Ben Tessler. The brand continues to offer American-made and sourced products that are NON-GMO, gluten free, and vegan. Now in 191 countries, Weisman sees the CBD line as the next logical step in BFD’s story, and she knows Ben would be proud.

“We are excited to expand into the CBD drink market,” she shared. “There are many benefits to CBD and to marry them with mixers is a unique and exciting way to enjoy. The mixers can be used for mocktails or alcohol can be added. There are so many delicious ways to enjoy BFD!”

This new line will be distributed through Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) and will be available in October of 2021 in liquor stores in Florida and Texas with more states to come as well as online at bloomersfrose.com. To learn more about Bloomers Frozen Drinks, including this new line of CBD infused mixers, please visit bloomersfrose.com. Follow @bloomersfrose on Instagram for recipe ideas, new locations to purchase and more!

About Bloomers Frozen Drinks

Launched in May 2018 in Fort Lauderdale, BFD is the original ready-to-use, non-alcoholic mixer for both wine and spirits available at retail. BFD means anyone can whip up an icy-smooth version of their favorite beverage in minutes.

For More Information:

https://bloomersfrose.com