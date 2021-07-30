Gallery: July’s New Products

As we continue to wade through the summer, beverage brands released a variety of new functional products with everything from ready-to-drink beverages supporting immune health and hydration to line extensions from CBD-brands such as Unity Wellness and Rhythm. Check out the gallery for the latest limited-releases, reformulations, brand debuts and more.

Rise Brewing Co. Rise Brewing Co. Nitro cold brew coffee company Rise Brewing Co. has added a new format: the brand’s Original Black, Oat Milk Latte, Oat Milk Mocha and Oat Milk Vanilla varieties are now available in nitro-free 32 oz. multi-serve TetraPaks. Each flavor has a caffeine level between 1-3 which is indicated on the front of the pack. This larger format offering contains between four to six servings per 32 oz. carton and is available online for $49.99.

Dole Dole Aligning with its mission to eliminate added sugar from it’s products by 2025, Dole Packaged Foods introduced Fruitify – a line of functional juices in Energize, Replenish and Glow varieties. The tropical juices each have a pineapple or mango juice base and contain ingredients such as turmeric, green tea extract and coconut water. Dole’s Frutify line is available in single flavor 4-packs of 8 oz. cans at grocery stores nationwide.

Top Note Top Note Craft-mixer brand Top Note debuted its Bartender Release series with the introduction of Gentiana, an aperitivo soda made with French gentian root. The bitter soda is made with French alpine gentian root and was inspired by Italian bitter sodas. Gentiana is available at select liquor stores and online in a 16-pack of 8.5 oz. bottle for $49.99.

Rhythm Rhythm CBD seltzer brand Rhythm introduced a 8.5 oz format for its Blackberry and Lavender flavored Dreams SKU. The smaller format offers a lower dose of the product's functional ingredients with 10 mg of CBD and 3 mg of melatonin. The 8.5 oz Dreams SKU is available in 6-packs for $23.99.

Celsius Celsius Celsuis extended its energy drink line with a limited edition sparkling Tropical Vibe variety this month. The limited edition release contains starfruit and pineapple flavors. Celsius Tropical Vibe is available online and at select retailers for $1.99 per 12.oz can or in a 12-pack format for $23.88.

Fever Tree Fever Tree Distiller’s Cola is the newest addition to Fever Tree’s lineup of carbonated mixers. Intended to be mixed with rum or whiskey, the new mixer is made from a combination of Caribbean kola nuts, Tahitian limes, Jamaican pimento berries and Madagascan vanilla. Distiller’s Cola is available at select retailers such as Total Wine for $4.99 per 4-pack of 6.8 oz bottles.

Yoi Yoi Plant-based cultured milk brand Yoi debuted this month with a line of probiotic nut and seed milks available in four flavors: Strawberry, Vanilla Bean, Pineapple and Cacao Nib. The cultured milk is sweetened with dates and fruit and contains about 200 calories per serving. Yoi is available at independent grocery stores in the San Francisco area for $4.99 per 10 oz. bottle or $8.99 per 23 oz. bottle.

OLIPOP OLIPOP Better-for-you soda brand OLIPOP introduced Classic Grape as the latest addition to its flavor lineup this month. Classic Grape contains four grams of sugar, 45 calories and nine grams of fiber derived from cassava root fiber, nopal cactus, and marshmallow root. OLIPOP’s Classic Grape is available online and at select retailers such as Kroger, Sprouts, Fred Meyer and Harmons in single 12 oz. cans for $2.49 or in a 12-pack format for $36.

Obvi Obvi Supplement maker Obvi released its first beverage this month: H2Obvi. The collagen-infused drink comes in Limeade and Blue Slushie flavors and contains 8 grams of collagen, 7 grams of protein and 32 calories per serving. H2Obvi is available online in a 12-pack of 8.5 oz. bottles for $44.99.

MTN DEW MTN DEW File under: “Nice while it lasted.” MTN DEW released its limited edition Cake-Smash online exclusively at the DEW Store and it sold out in under 3 hours. The cake-flavored soda was available in 6-packs of 16 oz. cans.

Unity Wellness Co. Unity Wellness Co. CBD beverage brand Unity Wellness expanded its existing lineup with a new Blood Orange flavor. Unity Blood Orange is made with functional ingredients such as ashwagandha, rhodiola rosea and ginkgo biloba and contains 30 mg of CBD and 30 calories per serving. The new flavor is available in a 6-pack format of 14 oz. bottles for $41.94.

Red Bull Red Bull This month Red Bull released a special limited edition Motocross can featuring Travis Pastrana. The 8.4 oz. cans are available for purchase exclusively at Circle K stores nationwide individually or in a 6-pack format.

Alani Nu Alani Nu Wellness brand Alani Nu expanded its energy drink line with a new Cherry Slush flavor available in its summer-themed variety pack exclusively at Sam’s Club. Cherry Slush contains 10 calories, 200 mg of caffeine and no sugar. The 18-count variety pack is available online for $34.98.

G Fuel G Fuel To promote the upcoming film "Free Guy," Disney teamed up with G Fuel this month to launch G FUEL Flavor Bomb – a cotton candy, watermelon and vanilla flavored energy drink available in a RTD 16 oz. can and a powdered, 40-serving tub format. The Flavor Bomb cans contain no calories and 300 mg of caffeine while the powdered format is sugar-free and contains 15 calories and 140 mg of caffeine.

The a2 Milk Company The a2 Milk Company Colorado-based a2 Milk expanded its dairy portfolio with the introduction of a2 Half and Half. As with the brand’s milks, the new offering only contains the a2 protein for easier digestion. a2 Half and Half has 40 calories, 3 grams of fat and is available at Sprouts Farmers Markets nationwide in 32 oz. cartons.

Health-Ade Health-Ade A year after its debut Health-Ade’s Booch Pop line got a refresh with new packaging, a shortened name and a new Strawberry Vanilla flavor. Now just “Pop,” the prebiotic soda also received a formula upgrade to target and remove its “vinegary” taste. Health-Ade’s Pop line is available in 12 oz. cans for $2.99 each.

Free Rain Free Rain Feeling in the mood? Adaptogen sparkling water maker FREE RAIN introduced Arousal with just that in mind. The drink contains 500 mg of Maca, pink grapefruit, basil and no added sugar. Arousal is available at select grocery retailers such as Erewhon and Foxtrot for $2.99 per 12 oz. can, $35.99 for a 12-pack or $64.79 for a 24-pack.

Mossy Oak Wellness Mossy Oak Wellness Mossy Oak launched its functional ready-to-mix FUEL line beverages at retail this month in Energy, Focus, Immune Health and Recovery varieties. The functional hydration packs are sugar free, contain 10 calories per serving and come in six flavors: Cherry, Pink Lemonade, Grape, Cherry Limeade, Orange, Sweet Tea Lemonade, Lemon Lime and Berry Punch.

Nova Easy Kombucha Nova Easy Kombucha San Diego-based Nova Easy Kombucha expanded its portfolio with two fitness-focused, non-alcoholic kombucha varieties: POWER, a preworkout beverage and RECOVERY, a probiotic and hydration drink. POWER contains yuzu lemon and guarana while RECOVERY is made with ginger and lime flavors. Nova Easy Kombucha is available at select retailers throughout California.

Huel Huel Huel debuted it’s plant-based ‘Complete Protein’ line in six flavors: Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Strawberry Shortcake, Banana Pudding, Vanilla Caramel, Salted Caramel and Unflavored & Unsweetened. The powder is made from hemp, faba and pea protein and contains 20 grams of protein and 110 calories per serving. The Complete Protein line is available on Huel’s website for $65 per two 52-serving tubs.

Shire City Herbals Shire City Herbals Massachusetts-based Shire City Herbals has launched its first product outside of its core Fire Cider line. Elderberry Tonic is made with an apple cider vinegar base and contains elderberries, ginger, tulsi, cinnamon and clove. The product is shelf stable for up to a year and is available online for $19.99.

Island Oasis Island Oasis Frozen cocktail mixer company Island Oasis launched a new line of mixers for home use. The new mixers come in margarita, strawberry daiquiri, pina colada, mango and watermelon mint mojito and can be purchased online in 33 oz. recyclable cartons at Amazon and Walmart.com.

Shrubbly Shrubbly Vermont-based brand Shrubbly debuted in the functional beverage category with a carbonated drink made from a combination of fruit and vinegar. The brand has modernized the 15th century “Shrub” beverage to a RTD format. Shrubbly is made with fruits, herbs, spices and apple cider vinegar and is available in two flavors – Pomegranate and Lemon Ginger – each with an Aronia Berry base.