Gallery: May’s New Products

Beverage brands are welcoming in the summer months with an abundance of new fruity and refreshing products. In this gallery we highlight new releases from Perrier and Honest Tea, brand debuts for Confidence and Figlia, and much more.

Swoon Swoon As an extension of its existing lemonade line, Swoon has introduced Peach Iced Tea . The tea is sweetened with monk fruit and melon and is available online for $1.99 per 12 oz can or $29.99 for a 12-pack. For every case sold, Swoon donates a can to NYC's Madison Boys & Girls Club.

Golden Ratio Golden Ratio Austin-based golden coffee brand Gold Ratio introduced a Golden Milk flavor made with turmeric, cardamom, black pepper and monk fruit extract. The new flavor is offered in the brand’s single-serve eco-friendly tea bags and is available for purchase online for $14.99 per seven-serving pack.

Sunwink Sunwink Sunwink has added Beauty Fruit Punch and Digestion Lemonade to its vegan and non-GMO functional powder line. The new flavors are available on SunWink’s website in a 2-pack of 40-serving tins for $59.33 as a one time purchase or $53.40 with a subscription. The product plans to debut at Whole Foods, National Grocer and Fresh Direct later this year.

Koita Koita Koita added an Organic Almond + Coconut milk to its vegan, gluten free, non-GMO and free of carrageenan shelf-stable plant-based milk line. The 33.8 oz TetraPak cartons are offered for a suggested retail price of $5.99 and also are also available in 6-packs for $33.99 on the brand’s website and at select retail locations in the northeast.

Naked Naked This month Naked launched Indulgent Protein, available in chocolate and vanilla flavors. The vegan protein smoothies are available in 15.2 oz. bottles for a suggested retail price of $3.19 at retailers such as Target, Costco, Stop & Shop, Kroger, Meijer and Hy-Vee.

Essentia Essentia Essentia has introduced a 500mL six-pack format to its ionized alkaline water line. The new format is available nationwide at retailers such as Kroger, Target, CVS, Walmart, Albertsons Safeway, and Publix.

Jovē Jovē Wellness brand Jovē has debuted a line of alkaline water with a pH level of 9.5. The water is made with Jovē’s proprietary Advanced Cellular Hydration Technology and is available in 12-packs of 33.8 oz bottles on Amazon for $33.48.

Confidence Confidence Functional beverage brand Confidence debuted with a naturally flavored beverage made from nootropics and adaptogenics to give consumers mental confidence. The product contains 5-HTP, Rhodiola, GABA, Ginseng, Magnesium and B vitamins and is available at select retail locations in the Los Angeles area as well as online in a six-pack format for $19.99, 12-pack for $39.99 or 24-pack for $71.99.

Death Wish Coffee Co. Death Wish Coffee Co. New York-based Death Wish Coffee Co. added “The World’s Strongest Latte” to its highly caffeinated portfolio. The new latte offering has 170 calories and 300 milligrams of caffeine in each 8 ounce can. This RTD offering is shelf stable and is available for purchase in 12 and 24-packs online at Death Wish’s website and Amazon.

Albertsons Companies Albertsons Companies Albertsons’s sparkling water line Soleil has been refreshed with new seasonal packaging and the addition of four new flavors – mango, raspberry lime, tangerine, and watermelon. Soleil is available in 12 oz. cans in a 12-pack format for $2.99.

ÈSSE Water ÈSSE Water ÈSSE Sparkling Wellness Water has launched in 12 oz. cans at select Target stores across the Midwest. Wellness Water is available in Lemon Ginger and Elderberry Passionfruit and contains zinc, vitamin D3, calcium and vitamin C.

Huel Huel Huel extended its high protein, low carb, vegan line with a new flavor: Strawberry Shortcake. The new addition is part of Huel’s Black Edition line which contains 17 servings, is shelf-stable for 12-months and made with pea protein, flaxseed, brown rice protein, sunflower and coconut. Black Edition pouches are also available in Vanilla, Chocolate, Coffee Caramel, Peanut Butter, Salted Caramel, Banana, Unflavored and Unsweetened in 2-packs on Huel.com as a one time purchase for $83.34 or on a subscription basis for $75.

Kill Cliff Kill Cliff Atlanta-based beverage brand Kill Cliff launched a non-CBD variety of The Flaming Joe, its collaboration with podcaster and comedian Joe Rogan. The Flaming Joe Ignite Energy is a spicy pineapple flavor and contains B-vitamins, electrolytes, and no sugar in 12 oz. cans.

Laird Superfoods Laird Superfoods Renew Rest and Recover is Laird Superfood’s stick pack offering that is aimed to promote sleep. The product is made with tart cherry, acerola cherry, chamomile, hops, baobab, reishi mushroom extract and magnesium from Aquamin, contains 25 calories and three grams of sugar. Renew Rest and Recover is available online in a pack of 10 for $19.95 or a 50-pack $98.95.

Cheers Cheers Cheers Restore was introduced this month as the brand’s RTD alternative to its Cheers Restore capsules. The carbonated drink comes in a Lemon Sherbert flavor and is available at select Houston retailers and on Amazon for delivery nationwide in 4-packs for $14.99.

AMARUMAYU AMARUMAYU AMARUMAYU launched two superfruit juice blends featuring flavors from Camu Camu, a red citrus fruit, and Buriti, a yellow fruit produced from palm trees. The juices offer vitamins A and C, omegas 3, 6 and 9, and potassium, iron and calcium and are available in shelf-stable RTD 16 oz. aluminum bottles on Amazon for $28.75 per six-pack.

Bulletproof Bulletproof RTD Black Canned Cold Brew and compostable espresso pods are the latest items to join Bulletproof’s caffeinated lineup. The 8 oz. canned cold brew comes in two varieties, Unsweetened and Lightly Sweetened, each containing 200 mg of caffeine and sold on Amazon in 12-packs for $35.88. The compostable pods are offered in the brand’s ‘Mentalist’ and ‘Original’ roasts in 10-packs for $8.99 or 30-packs for $24.99.

REBBL REBBL REBBL extended its portfolio of functional beverages with REBBL Immunity Support, made with adaptogens such as ashwagandha, maca and reishi mushroom. The new line comes in Reishi Chocolate, Turmeric Golden-Milk, Vanilla Protein and Dark Chocolate Protein in 12 oz. bottles for a suggested retail price of $3.99-$4.99 or $8.99-$10.99 for a 32 oz. bottle.

Perrier Perrier Joining the yerba mate trend, Perrier has launched Energize, the brand's first line of carbonated energy beverages. Each 8 oz. can of Perrier Energize contains 99 mg of caffeine and is offered in Pomegranate, Grapefruit and Tangerine. The line is available for a suggested retail price of $6.49 per 10-pack at select retailers such as Target, CVS, 7-Eleven, and Amazon.

C4 Energy C4 Energy C4 Energy added C4 Smart Energy Natural Zero to its energy drink portfolio. The new offering is caffeinated with green tea extract, contains no sugar, calories or artificial flavors and is available in Cherry Lime, Blackberry, and Grapefruit. C4 Smart Energy Natural Zero is available for purchase online and in stores nationwide in a 12-pack format of 12 fl. oz cans for $27.99.

DAH! DAH! Boston-based yogurt company DAH! has expanded its existing Lassi smoothie line with three new flavors: Peach with Honey, Vanilla with Cardamom, and Strawberry with Mint. The new flavors offer 15 billion CFUs of probiotics per serving in each 32 oz. bottle and are available at select retailers nationwide.

Kin Euphorics Kin Euphorics Kin Euphorics has introduced its functional calming beverage Kin Lightwave made with adaptogens, nootropics and forest botanics that offer the taste of lavender-vanilla, ginger, and birch. Lightwave contains 3 grams of sugar and 50 calories in each 8 oz. can and is available for purchase online in 4-packs for $22.

G Fuel G Fuel E-sport energy drink brand G Fuel has introduced a new sparkling hydration line to its portfolio in Black Cherry and Kiwi Strawberry flavors, both of which contain zero calories, zero sugar and no caffeine. The new line is available for pre-order online at G Fuel’s website in 17 oz. bottles.

Hiyo Hiyo Made with nootropics, adaptogens, and herbal extracts, Hiyo has debuted as a better-than-alcohol non-alcoholic tonic seltzer. The brand launched with Peach Mango, Watermelon Lime and Blackberry Lemon flavors that contain 25 calories and five grams of sugar in each 12 oz. can. Hiyo is available online in 12-packs for $44.99.

Honest Tea Honest Tea Honest Tea has introduced a new line of Yerba Mate drinks available in three varieties: Strawberry Pomegranate Matcha, Peach Mango Green Tea and Lemon Ginger Black Tea. Each contains 13 grams of sugar and 60 calories per 15.5 oz. can. Honest Tea Yerba Mate is currently available online through Instacart.

Waterloo Waterloo Waterloo has re-released its Summer Berry sparkling water flavor again this season. The new flavor joins Waterloo’s existing summer-inspired offerings including Watermelon, Pineapple and Strawberry. Summer Berry will be available in 12 oz. cans for purchase in an 8-pack for $4.49 or $6.49 as a 12-pack at Whole Foods and Amazon in addition to select Target, HEB, Central Market, Natural Grocers, King Soopers and Costco locations.

nutpods nutpods nutpods introduced its first naturally sweetened coffee creamers in Sweet Crème, French Vanilla, and Cookie Butter flavors. The creamers are available in 25.4 oz refrigerated cartons at Sprouts Farmers Markets and Wegmans and will also be available online in a 11.2 oz shelf stable format.

Oh Hi Oh Hi Grateful Grape and Orange Sunshine are the newest flavors to join Oh Hi Beverage’s Budtender’s Reserve line. Both flavors contain 100mg of water-soluble THC in each 16 oz. bottle. The line already includes High Tea and Tropical Thunder flavors – with the addition of another flavor (Sucker Punch) coming in the near future – and retails for $19.99 at select dispensaries in the Colorado area.

Three Trees Three Trees Three Trees has introduced a plant-based milk made from flax, sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds that offers 6 grams of protein and 6 grams of fat per serving. The 28 oz. refrigerated bottles are available online in a 6-pack for $41.94.