Hemp-Infused Beverage Brand G&Juice Rebrands As ‘L8’

LOS ANGELES — A quartet of delicious hemp-infused lifestyle beverages are relaunching on April 1.

Formerly known as G&Juice the creators are rebranding their range ‘L8’ with the tagline ‘Relax…it’s a feeling.’

As L8 CEO Lisa Schimnowsky explains: “We’re remaining true to our G&Juice goal of delivering truly authentic, premium products that align with our work hard, relax harder ethic. But with more great products to introduce to the world beyond juices, we realized a name change was needed. And L8 gives us the scope to extend our range.”

The new brand name takes its inspiration from the city where the business began, and also echoes the term ‘elate’ which links to the brand’s ‘Relax…it’s a feeling’ tagline.

But why the ‘8’? That’s down to the eight driving forces behind the brand: Love, Life, Laughter, Longevity, Luxury, Leisure, Limitless, and Light. “These are drinks you feel, as well as taste,” Schimnowsky said, “and we’re launching L8 with the same four delicious flavors that made G&Juice so popular, – Ginger Peach, Coconut Vanilla, Strawberry Lemonade and Blueberry Mint.”

All four L8 flavors are infused with 20mg hemp extract and just 2 grams of sugar, meaning each can is under 20 calories.

“These premium beverages can easily become part of people’s daily routine,” Schimnowsky said. “Ideal for after a workout or as a juice to kick back with at the end of a busy day or while with friends.”

For More Information:

https://l8life.com/