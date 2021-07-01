HOIST Grocery Presence Continues To Grow In Southeast U.S. With New Launch In 1,100 Food Lion Stores

CINCINNATI, Ohio – HOIST, a fast-growing electrolyte hydration drink based out of Cincinnati, has expanded its grocery portfolio to include 1,100 Food Lion and 150 Publix stores across the Southeast.

Food Lion consumers will see all five of HOIST’s flavors – Strawberry Lemonade, Peach Mango, Watermelon, Orange and Dragon Fruit – on store shelves by mid-July. Publix consumers have seen HOIST on shelves since early June. HOIST plans to continue growing its Southeast presence as it forges additional partnerships with distributors in the region.

“We’ve seen success across retailers in other parts of the country, including the Midwest and Southwest, and we’re delighted to increase our presence in the Southeast where there is an abundance of military bases,” said Ben Schmidt, VP of Sales at HOIST. “As the electrolyte hydration drink supplier at the majority of U.S. Army Bases, HOIST already has a large following in the Southeast region. Our consumers, whether military or adventurers or both, live an active lifestyle. We’re happy to keep them hydrated throughout their busy days.”

HOIST has seen success across the grocery vertical since it first forayed into the segment in 2019 after a successful launch in C-Stores dating back to 2017. HOIST business has also grown across military divisions, including U.S. Army and Marine Corps bases, forts and prestigious academies nationwide.

HOIST is now available at more than 50 Commissary locations across the country, which provide groceries for military and army personnel, Veterans, retirees, their families and other eligible patrons. All five HOIST flavors will be available at Commissary. Additionally, HOIST Military Hydration Powder Sticks will be available as of July on several USMC bases.

Consumers can order HOIST online from its website where military members and first responders receive a 10% discount. Consumers can also find HOIST at a store nearby using the company’s store locator.

Founded in 2009, HOIST was developed to fill a void in the hydration marketplace for those who serve, seek adventure, work hard and love America. HOIST’s specially-formulated blend of carbohydrates, electrolytes and fluids closely matches the human body’s natural osmolality, which means HOIST absorbs rapidly without the need for digestion. HOIST is clinically proven to keep the body hydrated longer than water does. Without any added colors, high fructose corn syrup, dyes, artificial sweeteners or preservatives, HOIST offers consumers a way to hydrate faster while consuming less calories and less volume.

