Horizon Beverages Enters CBD Drink Market in RI with Bimble

Horizon Beverages, a 4th generation distributor of wine, spirits, beer and non-alcoholic beverages, has decided to enter the fast-growing CBD beverage market. Beginning July 30, they will begin distributing Bimble throughout Rhode Island.

Bimble, a leading premium Cannabinoid drink, is lightly sweetened with raw honey and is all natural and preservative free. Bimble is the most highly differentiated drink in its class, packaged in a clear glass bottle, great tasting, and offering its proprietary robust blend of premium cannabinoids including CBD, CBN, CBC and CBG.

Co-founded by Jay Moskowitz and Janet Silverstein, Bimble is a product that represents the founder’s evolution towards a calm healthy lifestyle. The founders are avid beekeepers and gardeners, and have decided to share their passion for Mental wellness, CBD and beekeeping.

Horizon is the latest major alcohol distributor to enter the CBD drink market. Earlier this spring, Southern Glazer announced their intention to distribute CBD drinks, signaling a broader acceptance of the category.

‘We are excited to join a great partner like Horizon, and honored to have been chosen by Horizon over a large group of competitors. We often win head-to-head comparisons thanks to our great taste and unique formulation,’ said Mr. Moskowitz.

Bimble is currently sold in stores throughout the NY Metropolitan area, and online at Fresh Direct and Drinkbimble.com.

For More Information:

http://drinkbimble.com