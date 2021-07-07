Huel Launches Nutritionally Complete Plant-Based Protein Powder For Snacking

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Huel is taking protein to the next level as it adds a world-first protein range to its line-up of nutritionally complete foods. Huel Complete Protein is now available exclusively from huel.com and is the only protein powder in the world to offer a 100% nutritionally complete plant-based protein that’s perfect for snacking. Huel is challenging the misconception that many consumers see plant-based protein as inferior to whey and has developed Huel Complete Protein to contain more essential amino acids (EAAs) per gram of protein than whey.

Huel Complete Protein is suitable for vegans and made from a unique blend of three plant protein sources – hemp, faba and pea – and provides adequate amounts of all the essential amino acids. Typically, vegan protein powders are notorious for having a poor flavor profile; however, Huel has combined the more neutral-tasting hemp and pea proteins and layered them with faba protein which gives a smooth and creamy profile.

In addition to 20g of protein, 9g EAAs and 5g branch chain amino acids (BCAAs) per 110 calorie serving, Huel Complete Protein is the first nutritionally complete plant-based protein powder, which means it contains all 27 essential vitamins and minerals, as well as being a source of fiber, carbs and fats. It’s available in six delicious flavors: Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Strawberry Shortcake, Banana Pudding, Vanilla Caramel, Salted Caramel and Unflavored & Unsweetened.

The global plant protein market is projected to attain a total market value of $23.4B in by 2027 (source), and by developing the world’s first nutritionally complete protein powder, Huel’s ambition is to further support the growth of this market.

While Huel’s hugely popular existing line-up of nutritionally complete food including Ready-to-drink shakes, Powders, Bars and Hot & Savory meals are high in protein, the powder is the first dedicated protein product to be developed by the nutrition trailblazers. It’s the ideal snack for those looking to up their protein intake or make more sustainable choices by switching to plant-based protein to reduce their carbon footprint without compromising on quality. Huel Complete Protein is a great option for a late morning snack, or a quick snack between lunch and dinner, etc.

Huel co-founder and head of sustainable nutrition James Collier comments: “Launching a protein powder range that also has the added benefits of complete nutrition with all 27 essential vitamins and minerals is a huge milestone for Huel. As people have more access to alternatives to animal-based products, they’re beginning to realize that plant protein needn’t be inferior: it’s about the combination of high-quality ingredients within the product, and Huel Complete Protein was created with this in mind. For us, plant-based is the new way to do protein and thanks to the balance of plant-based proteins used in Huel Complete Protein, you don’t need to compromise on taste. Huel Complete Protein is a delicious snack between meals – try this instead of snacking on treats.”

Huel Complete Protein joins the line-up of hugely successful Huel products at Huel.com and is available from today for just $1.21 per serving ($65 for two tubs with 52 servings total).

*As a percentage of total protein, Huel Complete Protein has significantly more EAAs compared to whey protein. As adapted from Gorissen et al., 2018

For More Information:

https://huel.com/