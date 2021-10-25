Introducing Flyers Cocktail Co.

Flyers Cocktail Co., a new NYC-based CBD beverage start-up, is launching with a flight of low calorie, alcohol-free, sparkling cannabis cocktails made with high functioning full spectrum hemp CBD. Created for and by wanderlust thrill seekers, Flyers was founded by Aussie cannabis enthusiasts, Damon, Lewie and Miles, in collaboration with award-winning mixologist, Ivy Mix.

Born out of the Covid climate, Flyers is an alternative to alcoholic beverages so people can thrive, free from the hang-ups, hassles or hangovers. With a combined 42 years of experience in the beverage industry coupled with a shared thirst for adventure, the four partners naturally connected at the very inception of the concept for Flyers. Together they spent more than 10 months of product research and development to finalize the flavor profiles, led by Chief Flavor Officer, Ivy Mix, followed by 42 flavor iterations with the flavor house before perfecting the inaugural offering. Flyers is debuting with a trio of flavors inspired by the ephemeral spirit of visiting, tasting and traveling in their namesake cities: Tokyo, Sydney and Brooklyn.

“Cocktails have always been an expression of melding flavors,” explains Chief Flavor Officer, Ivy Mix. “Cannabis is not your typical ingredient – most people try to mask the strong herbaceous hemp notes. At Flyers, we use cannabis’ unique bitter and bold notes to unlock a whole new world of cocktails.”

Unlike its competitors, Flyers sparkling cocktails were crafted to enhance CBD by combining bold flavors with unique sensations, rather than masking the taste of the key ingredient. As a result, Flyers’ three distinct options offer a sophisticated twist on classic cocktails. Inspired by Japan’s celebrated yuzu fruit, the Tokyo Marg boasts an aromatic citrus tang by bridging the zing of CBD with the bright flavor of yuzu, complemented by spices and honey. A refresh to the Italian Aperol version, the Sydney Spritz blends a myriad of fruit—mandarin, orange rind, lemon zest and a bit of cherry—with the bitterness of hemp for a light and natural taste. Rounding out the selection, the Brooklyn Gold marries the traditional flavor of oak barrel, spice and the silky sweetness of American cola that pays homage to the traditional bourbon cocktails.

“In NYC, the pace of work and life doesn’t give much room for a hangover,” says Craig (Lewie) Lewis, Flyers’ CEO & Co-Founder. “We created Flyers Cocktail Co. to provide both today and tomorrow’s drinkers with a mixologist crafted cocktail that gives you a sense of buzz, tastes exceptional and doesn’t compromise with feeling terrible the next day.”

Flyers is also committed to shaping a more equitable cannabis industry by supporting The Last Prisoner Project (LPP), which is a non-profit organization dedicated to cannabis criminal justice reform. Through this partnership, Flyers will not only use its platform to raise awareness around LPP and advocate the work they’re doing but will also donate a portion of monthly revenue to the charity.

“We’re truly proud to be an advocating partner with The Last Prisoner Project,” says Miles McKirdy Flyers’ CMO & Co-Founder. “When starting this brand, we wanted to support an initiative that contributed to fundamental social change and positivity within and beyond the cannabis industry. Working alongside LPP, we’re excited to support their mission on cannabis reform and change for the betterment of all.

Beginning the week of October 25th, Flyers will be offered in single and multi-flavor 6-packs for $38.00. They will be available for purchase at drinkflyers.com and will launch with delivery across New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

For More Information:

https://www.instagram.com/drinkflyers/?hl=en