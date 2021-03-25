Isca Launches Ultra-Premium CBD Soda for a ‘New Type of Calm’

Spring marks the arrival of Isca, a premium CBD soda brand that offers unmatched taste for a new kind of calm. With flavors developed by British chef Michael Caines, who holds two Michelin stars and is the brand’s director of flavor development, the sodas are produced in California and made with all natural, superior quality ingredients, including U.S. grown, premium hemp extract known for its bioavailability. Isca is now available for nationwide shipping direct-to-consumer via the brand’s website, iscadrinks.com.

Made with Intention

Isca refreshes the mind and palate by providing the sought-after benefits of high-quality CBD while also being extremely drinkable. The sodas include 20 mg of broad spectrum CBD and are available in four varieties—Cola, Ginger Ale, Indian Tonic and Pink Grapefruit & Rose— Isca drinkers will be able to see and taste the carefully blended, naturally sourced ingredients that each premium soda is composed of. Because it’s flavor forward, it is intended to be enjoyed solo, but each flavor has been carefully crafted to be used as both a perfect cocktail or zero proof libation mixer.

Each discernable flavor is composed using Chef Caines’ strict standards for authentically sourced ingredients starting with certified, traceable, U.S.-grown premium hemp. Caines’ mission is to set Isca apart by focusing on the depth of flavor, meaning with each sip there are different notes on the front, middle and back end of the palate that contribute to the overall experience, while also removing the natural bitterness that CBD beverages tend to exude.

Caines applied the attentiveness and thoughtfulness that a master chef would put into any dish they create to the flavor development, using Jamaican Kola Nut amplified with a careful blend of Ceylon cinnamon and Madagascar vanilla to create a more natural, botanical Cola unlike any other and taking inspiration from a dessert at his restaurant at Michelin starred Lympstone Manor for the Pink Grapefruit & Rose varietal. Of note is the clarity of the product, which is completely clear in appearance. This is a breakthrough in the industry, as CBD is naturally cloudy when converted into a water-soluble Isolate. To show this off, Isca will be sold in clear glass bottles rather than cans.

Behind the Brand

Isca is named for an ancient Roman settlement in England that is now called Exeter, located in Devon, which is where Chef Caines and his two additional co-founders—David Perry and Rob Sanders—were born and raised. With Isca, the trio aims to bring the charming sophistication of their hometown combined with a laid-back California demeanor, where the product is made, to the premium beverage industry.

Isca is a brand that not only looks good but delivers on taste and potency, bringing a truly modern take to the flourishing category. As a celebrated Black chef Caines has always been a pioneer in the industry. This latest endeavor with CBD was inspired by his want to bring the calming benefits he’s personally experienced to a larger audience. He began experimenting with flavors during the pandemic and he and the team chose the U.S. as the launch due to David Perry’s experience with U.S. production and U.S. CBD regulations.

For More Information:

https://iscadrinks.com