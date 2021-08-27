IVUSION BevCo. Revamps Look

Los Angeles, Calif. — IVUSION Beverage Company, LLC announces the unveiling of its new and stylish packaging for their current RTD hydration line. As, IVUSION continues to capture the attention of even more athletes, artists, health fanatics, partygoers, college students, and health-conscious individuals. The Brand felt it was the perfect time to stand out even more amongst its competitors by applying matte colors with a glossy finish to the IVUSION logo. IVUSION’s new can design is elegantly simple and consumer friendly.

IVUSION CMO Juliana Cox says, “This new can design is very special to IVUSION as it projects what’s inside of our drinks onto the outside, making them completely transparent. I have no doubt that this clean redesign positions IVUSION as one of the top premium beverages on the market today.”

IVUSION assures consumers it kept the same great taste. IVUSION opted to make it even easier to identify the functions to its consumers. IVUSION hydration line focuses on clean energy, immunity support, and hangover hydration. This new look will get a positive welcoming from the current consumer and even a wider audience. At IVUSION BevCo., they pride themselves on having a team of top nutritionists and physicians, one of whom worked on Gatorade in its early stages and continuing to help revolutionize the beverage industry.

IVUSION’s new sleek design contains an easy-to-read ingredient section on the side of its can. This section displays very appealing information for the consumer since most ingredients are natural, non-GMO, gluten free, and kosher. IVUSION BevCo., has signed on several beverage distributors to make healthy functional energy drinks available to all consumers. IVUSION is committed to educating consumers and innovating healthy functional beverages for adjacent categories that fit the consumer’s healthy and active lifestyle.

For More Information:

https://ivusionbevco.com/