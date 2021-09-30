Java Monster Debuts The Grind Campaign; Engaging Creators & Athletes On The Power of Hustle

Java Monster, premium coffee and cream, brewed with different flavor profiles and supercharged with Monster energy blend, is flipping the old trope associated with “the grind” on its head.

In tandem with National Coffee Day on September 29, Java Monster will begin tapping into talent – from skateboarders to helmet painters to artists – to explore the hustle and drive that turned passions into careers. The Grind focuses on the workflow process and sustained drive required to make a vision a reality.

“With our take on The Grind, we’re not about punching timecards at a soulless job. We want to celebrate the commitment and out-of-the box thinking that allows creators to build something that resonates and connects,” said Monster Energy’s CMO Dan McHugh. “We are leaning into energy, focus and daily dedication that bridges love and work. The Java Monster brand brings this ethos to life every day.”

Java Monster will start by profiling three unique creators and helping to tell the story of their daily grind and how Java Monster fuels them. They include Bill Farrelly (@staychillbill) an artist that specializes in custom chain stitch embroidery, Paige Macy (@stripe_cult_painting) a self-made female custom helmet designer, and Evan Rossell (@evanrossell) a celebrated Southern California pop culture artist.

Java Monster 15 fl. oz. coffee and energy drink comes in 10 flavors, including Mean Bean, Loca Moca, Salted Caramel, Irish Blend, Kona Blend, Vanilla Light, Swiss Chocolate, Farmer’s Oats, Mocha Triple Shot, and French Vanilla Triple Shot.

Java Monster is widely available in stores nationwide and online at Amazon and Walmart.

About Java Monster

No foam, extra hot, half-caf, no-whip, soy latte…Enough of the coffeehouse BS already! It’s time to get out of the line and step up to what’s next. Java Monster… Premium coffee brewed up with killer flavor, supercharged with Monster energy blend. Coffee done the Monster way, wide open, with a take no prisoners attitude and the experience and know-how to back it up.

For More Information:

https://www.monsterenergy.com