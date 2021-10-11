KeHE Distributors Continues Expansion With New Distribution Center In Goodyear, Arizona

Naperville, IL – KeHE Distributors, one of the largest and most respected grocery and natural distributors in North America, unveiled its 16th distribution center this October in Goodyear, Arizona. The new center supports more than 270 jobs in the Greater Phoenix area.

KeHE has experienced rapid growth in recent years resulting in an increase in distribution to over 30,000 retail outlets across North America to date. The new distribution center aims to support KeHE’s partners and will allow for faster distribution to KeHE’s ever-growing number of retail partners. With KeHE expanding business in the Western Region of the United States, this new distribution center will provide faster and more efficient service to their western partners.

“KeHE is committed to serving its partners and bettering the communities in which we do business,” said Chris Sieburg, Executive Vice President of Warehouse operations at KeHE. “We chose Goodyear to expand our footprint due to its prime location. This will allow us to better serve KeHE’s key retail partners, such as Sprouts Farmers Market and Albertson’s Safeway; bringing KeHE’s expansive natural, organic, specialty, and fresh product portfolio to the Arizona and Las Vegas markets. The addition of the new facility will allow us to further our extensive growth plans, while maintaining and enhancing the level of service our retailers expect and deserve.”

KeHE’s new half-million square foot distribution center will create more than 270 new employment opportunities in the Greater Phoenix area, including positions in operations, sales, merchandising, warehouse management, and administrations. With the distributor’s employee-ownership program and rapid company growth, the opening of the new center will bring new job and professional growth opportunities to the community, while continuing to drive economic growth to the greater Phoenix area.

“I am very pleased KeHE Distributors has selected Goodyear as the location of their new distribution center. KeHE is one of the top wholesale organic food, specialty, and fresh distributors in North America,” said Mayor Georgia Lord. “KeHE has a solid reputation for community engagement and making a difference both locally and internationally through the KeHE Cares Foundation. I want to welcome KeHE Distributors to our growing city, and I wish them continued success.”

“KeHE is an exciting addition to Goodyear’s thriving industrial ecosystem and the expansion presents immediate career opportunities for Greater Phoenix residents,” said Chris Camacho, President and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council. “We’re excited KeHE is scaling in the region, and we look forward to being a partner in their long-term success.”

The new distribution center will host several hiring opportunities, including a job fair on October 13 – October 14 at 10950 W Northview Avenue in Glendale, Arizona. To learn about the benefits of working for the employee-owned company and more information on open positions in the Greater Phoenix area, visit careers.kehe.com/us/en/phoenix-az-jobs.

About Goodyear

Goodyear, Arizona is a dynamic and rapidly growing city, recently ranked #22 as one of the “Best Places to Live” in the U.S. by Money.com. The city continues to put its name on the map with award-winning companies choosing to call Goodyear home including Fortune 500 companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Andersen Corporation. KeHE is yet another industry-leading company committed to establishing an exemplary foundation in Goodyear.

About KeHE

KeHE Distributors, LLC (KeHE) is the largest, pure-play distributor of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 30,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. With over 5,500 employee-owners, KeHE, a Certified B Corporation, drives its mission of serving to make lives better and bringing the next level of goodness, crazy GOOD™, throughout all aspects of its operation. For more about KeHE, visit KeHE.com or check out our social media channels: LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook& Twitter.

For More Information:

https://www.kehe.com