Krisp Drinks Adds Preferred Beverage For New York City Distribution

Harrisburg, Penn. – KRISP DRINKS, a better for you beverage company, based in Harrisburg, PA. has added Preferred Beverages as its distributor for the 5 Burroughs of NYC and other parts of NY.

Preferred Beverage services over 4,000 accounts in the New York metro area.

Fruitish, by Krisp Drinks, is a zero calorie, zero sugar naturally flavored beverage made with spring water. It comes in six delicious flavors: strawberry, mixed berry, coconut, grape, watermelon, and fruit punch and are popular priced.

Founder and CEO of Krisp Drinks Sean Banks stated, “we are very excited to be partnering with Preferred Beverages for our NY launch. Lou Ferraro has a lot of experience launching emerging brands including brands like Vitamin Water, Vita Coco, Calypso Lemonades and many more. He gives brands the attention and care needed to have a successful launch in the New York market”.

Krisp drinks is a better for you beverage company specializing in organic and naturally flavored spring waters. The company uses recycled plastic bottles for their beverage packaging to help reduce their carbon footprint. Healthy hydration should be for everyone and the company has positioned itself as a brand for the people by making their beverages accessible and affordable for all.

KRISP DRINKS utilizes the consulting and brand management services of Cascadia Managing Brands for sales and marketing.

About KRISP DRINKS

We are a minority owned mission-based company pledging 2% of our profits to organizations that support underserved communities. Krisp Drinks has three lines Krisp Flavas, an organic flavored spring water, Krisp Fruitish, our zero calorie flavored spring water and Krispwtr, our natural spring water. All Krisp beverages are available on Amazon.

For More Information:

https://www.krispwtr.com/