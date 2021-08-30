Krisp Drinks Adds The Giant Company of Carlisle and UNFI

KRISP DRINKS, a better for you beverage company, based in Harrisburg, PA. has added the Giant Company of Carlisle and UNFI. Giant Carlisle owns and operates 168 supermarkets in 4 states. UNFI is the largest natural/specialty food distributor in the world supplying about 30,000 locations through 55 distribution centers and warehouses.

Krisp Drinks, makes 3 different types of non-alcoholic beverages: Fruitish is a zero calorie, zero sugar naturally flavored beverage made with non-sparkling spring water. Flava is a 0 sugar 5 calories per bottle Organic non sparkling flavored water. And Krisp WTR is a natural spring water from the Locust Mountains in Pennsylvania.

Founder and CEO of Krisp Drinks Sean Banks stated, “When I created Krisp Drinks, Giant Foods was our number one target because of the proximity to our office and the quality of their stores”. “They have stepped up to support Minority owned business and we celebrate them for truly supporting diversity, not just with words but with actions.”

UNFI will be delivering Krisp Drinks to all Giant locations.

Krisp drinks is a better for you beverage company specializing in organic and naturally flavored spring waters. The company uses recycled plastic bottles for their beverage packaging to help reduce their carbon footprint. Healthy hydration should be for everyone and the company has positioned itself as a brand for the people by making their beverages accessible and affordable for all.

KRISP DRINKS utilizes the consulting and brand management services of Cascadia Managing Brands for sales and marketing.

About KRISP DRINKS

We are a minority owned mission-based company pledging 2% of our profits to organizations that support underserved communities. Krisp Drinks has three lines Krisp Flavas, an organic flavored spring water, Krisp Fruitish, our zero calorie flavored spring water and Krispwtr, our natural spring water. All Krisp beverages are available on Amazon.

For More Information:

https://www.krispwtr.com/